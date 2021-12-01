Kathryn Hahn came crashing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agatha Harkness and changed us all—mainly because she was just so good on that show. Now, she’s getting her own spinoff series, and fans are excited about what the show could mean for Agatha, Wanda, and the future of the MCU.

But it seems as if Hahn learned about the title of her own show when we did. That’s right, heading to The Drew Barrymore Show, Hahn shared that she wasn’t told beforehand what the show as going to be called and learned the title on Disney+ Day. So … stars, they’re just like us?

Drew Barrymore and Kathryn Hahn talked about her turn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, and also, I didn’t know I needed to hear Drew Barrymore saying “Mephisto” until this moment.

So Kathryn Hahn, she’s just like us! Or at least she learned the name of her own spinoff series for Disney+ at the same time we did.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

