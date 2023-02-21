Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s already garnered a colossal fan base. Now, anonymous sources at Marvel are reportedly leaking that he’ll have a bigger role in Loki season 2 than his predecessor, He Who Remains.

Cosmic Circus claims that according to multiple Marvel sources, Jonathan Majors’s villain is slated to make an appearance in “at least three episodes” of Loki season 2.

“One source has also indicated that we should not rule out other Kang variants appearing for this new season,” the article goes on to say, “citing that Loki and Mobius will be traveling across different timestreams in search of these Kang variants to map out and see the extent of their control across time.”

Of course, when it comes to plot leaks and anonymous sources, one should take any claim with a huge grain of salt.

Still, the leak makes a lot of sense. As the post-credit scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania make clear, an infinite number of Kang variants have been unleashed across the multiverse. It’s not surprising that Loki and Mobius would be tasked with tracking them all down.

How Quantumania sets up a larger role for Kang in Loki season 2

This section contains spoilers for Quantumania.

How do we know there are tons of Kang variants? Because we’ve already seen them.

In the first post-credit scene in Quantumania, we see the Council of Kangs, consisting of thousands of variants. Among them are Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion. In the second post-credit scene, we meet Victor Timely, who has traveled back in time to the early 1900s, playing the long game in his multiversal conquest.

The fact that Loki and Mobius are watching Victor Timely’s presentation—and that despite Loki’s fear, they don’t seem all that surprised that they’ve found a Kang variant—suggests that there may be truth to Cosmic Circus‘s claim, and season 2 may focus on Loki and Mobius tracking Kangs across the multiverse. That would probably mean multiple variants appearing across multiple episodes.

If the rumor is true, then season 2 can’t come fast enough. The more Kang, the better.

(via Cosmic Circus, featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

