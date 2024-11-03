Kamala Harris’ presidency win is (probably) written in the stars

Friends, it is well-known in the astrology community that Kamala Harris has a fantastic chart for the upcoming presidential election, and my favorite astrologer, Andy—of Astrology with Andy fame—has just confirmed it once more with his election outlook blog, published recently on his site.

It’s looking good for the good guys next week, y’all!

Now, look, don’t do a victory lap yet. I’m going to ignore the naysayers who want to sputter and tell you that astrology isn’t real because trying to convince skeptics of anything is not as much fun as The X-files made it out to be. However, as a refresher, astrology isn’t predictive. It can’t definitively prove that Kamala Harris will be elected the 47th president of the United States of America. It’s more of a weather forecast: Are there blue skies ahead for a candidate, or are they headed into a tornado of chaos? In short, it predicts the environment in which an individual (or country!) will operate on any given day. So with that in mind, let’s get to the good stuff: what’s going on in the election for the presidential and vice presidential candidates?! Spoiler alert: nothing good if they’re Republican!

It’s no surprise that Harris’ chart is very favorable for the election cycle. However, since I know tensions (and anxiety) are high right now, let’s just revisit it for a second, shall we?

… two positive transits working in her favor: Transiting Jupiter sextile her natal Mars

Transiting Uranus conjunct her natal Jupiter Here, Jupiter is significant because it’s active both as a transiting planet to her natal chart and also as a natal planet in her chart that is on the receiving end of a transit. Astrology with Andy

Jupiter is the planet of luck and fortune my friends, and Harris has it very activated right now. Additionally, Andy has even said this chart suggests Harris is going to turn a red state blue—that’s how golden she is at the moment:

A sextile from transiting Jupiter to natal Mars often signals victory and success. Combined with a conjunction from transiting Uranus to her natal Jupiter, there can be ‘unexpected and welcomed success’ — like Harris winning a state that previously looked solidly in Trump’s favor. Astrology with Andy

Now, one thing to note is that she does have some traditionally challenging Pluto aspects that some might think denote loss, as Pluto is the planet of destruction. However, Pluto is the planet of rebirth, too, and a square can point to a time that is “challenging” even if the results are “positive.” So when Harris’ chart is taken into a holistic context, Andy has made his forecast:

Combined, these transits provide a fairly strong astrological case for Kamala Harris becoming the 47th president of the United States. Astrology with Andy

However, where it starts to get really interesting is the astrology for Inauguration Day 2025, which I think also makes a pretty clear case for Harris as the President and not the other guy (who I will get to in a second, but frankly, I’m sick of him):

Sun conjunct Pluto: This aspect is about rebirth and a brand new beginning. There has never been a presidential inauguration in the United States with this aspect. This indicates that the 2025 – 2029 presidency will play a major role in bringing a permanent end to structures and systems and beginning the transition to new ways (of allocating resources, redefining social institutions, and bringing new life to issues). Astrology with Andy

A doom-and-gloom perspective could point out that this could also mean that the other guy wins, and essentially ends the democratic structures of this country, as he’s threatened to do. However, Pluto will finally be in Aquarius full-time after hanging out in Capricorn since 2008. So I simply don’t see the fetid energy you-know-who brings hanging around when Aquarius is a revolutionary thinker and doesn’t particularly love the status quo (whereas Capricorn f-ing LOVES a hierarchy.)

Here are more signs that point to a uniter (Hi Vice President Harris!) and not whatever the hell Trump is:

Saturn *SEXTILE* Mercury (OCTOBER 2024 UPDATE — the original post erroneously labeled this as a ‘trine’ aspect): If Mercury is seen as the collective voice of a country on the global stage, a sextile with Saturn indicates stability, focus, authority, and gravitas. Astrology with Andy

This is all very soothing, yeah?

So what about the other guy? Well, astrologically, it’s not looking great for him:

In Trump’s case, the Uranus square to his natal Mars could create tension and challenges, particularly around legal matters. If his campaign were to contest any of Harris’ electoral wins, this transit makes me think they will be unsuccessful. Astrologically, Donald Trump appears to have a tougher road to the White House this time around. Astrology with Andy

Again, the future isn’t written, and Kamala Harris can’t become the 47th President, positive Jupiter transits be damned, if you don’t go out and vote. However, it does look pretty good for her, and just as importantly, it doesn’t look particularly favorable for the other guy. So if you’re in a blind panic about what the future holds, just remember: Kamala Harris has a stellar chart, and the astrology community has been saying for years she could go all the way. Now go vote!

