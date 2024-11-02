‘Kamala forever!’: The Avengers have assembled to endorse Kamala Harris

It’s nearly time. November 5 is almost here, and the U.S.—and the rest of the world, quite frankly—is waiting with bated breath to see who will win this year’s pivotal presidential election.

Recommended Videos

While Trump and his supporters have unsurprisingly resorted to misogyny, racism, homophobia, and an overall flood of anger and fear to win votes—a recent horrifying Halloween parade “float” featured a depiction of Kamala Harris bound in chains, and Trump has repeatedly lied about women’s healthcare, for starters—Kamala Harris’ campaign has had to fight MAGA’s outlandish and downright hateful claims at every turn. Now, though, she’s got a special group of people in her corner.

Scarlett Johansson, who portrayed Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2, recently assembled some of her fellow Avengers for a video call, urging people to get out and vote for Kamala Harris. When she shared the video with Vanity Fair, Johansson noted: “I hope people remember to vote, are not complacent, and participate. I feel like, if people vote, then we’ll be in good shape.”

She continued, “People have fought for our right to be able to have a voice, and have it heard, and have it matter. So I’ve always been encouraged to stand up for what I believe in and try to encourage other people to participate in the conversation.”

Joining her on the call were Robert Downey Jr., a.k.a. Iron Man (and more recently, Dr. Doom), Mark Ruffalo, also known as the Hulk, Don Cheadle a.k.a. War Machine/Iron Patriot, Chris Evans, better known as Captain America, Paul Bettany, otherwise known as Vision, and Danai Gurira, who plays Wakanda’s fiercest warrior, Okoye.

The group jokes around as they try to find a suitable catchphrase for Harris’ campaign, cycling through familiar options like Steve Rogers’ character-defining quote “I can do this all day,” War Machine’s party anecdote “Boom! You looking for this?”, and “Kamala forever!” inspired by Black Panther’s famous “Wakanda forever!” war cry.

The Avengers join a long list of other celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in this election. That list includes Jennifer Lopez, who was understandably outraged after one of Trump’s supporters called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” Cardi B, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who recently said “I hate politics more than ever” but still encouraged people to vote for Harris, Madonna, and more.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy