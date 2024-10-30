‘I hate politics more than ever:’ Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals whether he’s voting for Trump or Harris

The former Governator of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has recently gotten quiet on politics. But with how charged the upcoming election in the United States is, he made a plea for people to get out and vote. And to vote for the candidate who will protect their right to do so.

In a lengthy post on X, Schwarzenegger shared why he was finally breaking his silence. The former Governator had been silent on who he was voting for but he shared that, while he has issues with both sides, it was an easy decision on who he was giving his vote and support for this year. Spoiler: He is still a hero in my eyes.

“I want to tune out,” Schwarzenegger said about the election. “But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.



I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor.



My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

It is important to note (as Schwarzenegger does in this post) that this isn’t just some actor sharing their political thoughts. Schwarzenegger ran a successful political campaign and served two terms (after taking over from Gray Davis). So when he does break from his new norm (posting about his animals and smoking cigars) to talk about politics, it is important to listen to what he has to say.

While some may think that celebrity endorsements don’t matter, they do! People listen.

Speaking up is important

I am not someone swayed by the political choices of an actor I love. That being said, it is nice to know that someone I support is making the right choice in an election like this when democracy itself is on the line. So sure, Schwarzenegger speaking out and sharing that he’s voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz might not be a make or break situation for me, it could be for someone on the fence.

Some guy named Joe who might not care about politics, might listen to what Schwarzenegger has to say and might go vote for Harris/Walz as a result. That’s why these celebrity endorsements and calls to vote are so important. Without them, someone may just ignore the vote all together. Or vote for someone like Donald Trump for some reason or another. But if the Terminator tells you to vote for Harris/Walz, you should do it.

Again, I don’t think that listening to what a celebrity says and does should influence your own choice but the reality is that it does. So kudos to Schwarzenegger for talking about his vote, even if he didn’t want to. Knowing that the man who took on the Predator also voted for Kamala Harris does feel kind of awesome, not going to lie.

