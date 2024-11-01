‘The trash is taking himself out’: Donald Trump lies about abortion, women’s rights, and the internet is destroying him

Trump recently declared that he would be a protector of women “whether they like it or not.” To call that a poor choice of words would be an understatement.
The Kamala Harris campaign was quick to nab the quote and pair it with a litany of deeply disturbing headlines citing Trump’s plans to outlaw abortion, and the devastating effects that such bans have had on citizens across the nation.
The internet was quick to dogpile on the former president’s statement of exceedingly poor taste, with hilarious and harrowing results.
Sure is. All he needs is a garbage bag to step into. I think of plenty of people who would be happy to make that sort of donation to the campaign.
Also true. The former president truly does not care about any other human being but himself. While he was president, a former Trump administration officials said that they had to plant his name “in as many memo paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he’s mentioned.” He couldn’t be bothered to focus his attention on anything else, including matters of state.
The idea that Trump cares about women is fundamentally flawed. The former president is a convicted abuser, having been found guilty of assaulting E. Jean Carroll. Trump has also been accused of raping a 13 year old girl. Even Ben Shapiro, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, was rendered speechless in a debate when confronted with the fact that he intended to vote for a sex offender despite having a young daughter.
Another voter made an optimistic response to Trump’s comment with a simple “we’re coming,” expressing the sentiment that people across the nation will flock to the polls to vote for Kamala in order to protect reproductive rights. The sentiment was echoed by another user who issued a rallying statement to women to get rid of Trump “once and for all.”
Another Twitter user didn’t mince words, saying that “women fucking hate this man.” Too true. According to former White House director Anthony Scaramucci, even Trump’s wife despises him. Melania Trump is apparently “tired of all the nonsense” (i.e. the daily category five political shitstorm that Trump leaves in his wake). Married to this man, there’s always more bullshit on the forecast.
Another user observed that the Trump campaign’s October surprise has come from its leader’s own mouth. An October surprise is a political term for news event surrounding a candidate that may influence the outcome of the election. Trump has had like… twelve of these this October.
It doesn’t take much reading between the internet lines to see that things for the Trump campaign ain’t looking good, and that’s good news for women nationwide.
Published: Nov 1, 2024 01:46 am