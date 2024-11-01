‘The trash is taking himself out’: Donald Trump lies about abortion, women’s rights, and the internet is destroying him

Trump recently declared that he would be a protector of women “whether they like it or not.” To call that a poor choice of words would be an understatement.

The Kamala Harris campaign was quick to nab the quote and pair it with a litany of deeply disturbing headlines citing Trump’s plans to outlaw abortion, and the devastating effects that such bans have had on citizens across the nation.

Harris took advantage instantly of Trump’s mistake.?pic.twitter.com/GPm4vg0w4S — Aes?? (@AesPolitics1) October 31, 2024

The internet was quick to dogpile on the former president’s statement of exceedingly poor taste, with hilarious and harrowing results.

yes. the trash is taking himself out. — scottiev (@scottiev) October 31, 2024

Sure is. All he needs is a garbage bag to step into. I think of plenty of people who would be happy to make that sort of donation to the campaign.

It wasn’t a mistake. He truly doesn’t give a crap about anyone else, let alone women — scuffed (@zScuffed) October 31, 2024

Also true. The former president truly does not care about any other human being but himself. While he was president, a former Trump administration officials said that they had to plant his name “in as many memo paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he’s mentioned.” He couldn’t be bothered to focus his attention on anything else, including matters of state.

Why are we seriously considering someone who raped women and children for president? How is this real life? — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 31, 2024

The idea that Trump cares about women is fundamentally flawed. The former president is a convicted abuser, having been found guilty of assaulting E. Jean Carroll. Trump has also been accused of raping a 13 year old girl. Even Ben Shapiro, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, was rendered speechless in a debate when confronted with the fact that he intended to vote for a sex offender despite having a young daughter.

Another voter made an optimistic response to Trump’s comment with a simple “we’re coming,” expressing the sentiment that people across the nation will flock to the polls to vote for Kamala in order to protect reproductive rights. The sentiment was echoed by another user who issued a rallying statement to women to get rid of Trump “once and for all.”

Seriously ladies, let's get rid of this guy once and for all. — AspiringCatLady (@aspirecatlady) October 31, 2024

Another Twitter user didn’t mince words, saying that “women fucking hate this man.” Too true. According to former White House director Anthony Scaramucci, even Trump’s wife despises him. Melania Trump is apparently “tired of all the nonsense” (i.e. the daily category five political shitstorm that Trump leaves in his wake). Married to this man, there’s always more bullshit on the forecast.

Women fucking hate this man. — hether beck (@hethbeck) October 31, 2024

Another user observed that the Trump campaign’s October surprise has come from its leader’s own mouth. An October surprise is a political term for news event surrounding a candidate that may influence the outcome of the election. Trump has had like… twelve of these this October.

The biggest October surprise is Trump himself. — hp (@Planckbot) October 31, 2024

It doesn’t take much reading between the internet lines to see that things for the Trump campaign ain’t looking good, and that’s good news for women nationwide.

