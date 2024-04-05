Meet Ka-Hor, ‘Invincible’s Single Most Mysterious Character

Season two of Invincible is officially all done and dusted as of the season finale yesterday, and so begins another drought that could only be remedied by news about season three, or perhaps another special prequel episode starring one of Mark Grayson’s allies.

But realistically, all we’ll be able to do on this front for a while is keep picking apart the nuances of that final episode. We know, for instance, that Allen doesn’t plan on escaping from the Viltrumites without roping Nolan into the Coalition’s fight, and we furthermore know that the Grayson family drama is probably in for a hard left turn now that Nolan may or may not try to find his way back to Debbie.

But one aspect that even the most seasoned Invincible comic reader won’t know about is what’s going on with Ka-Hor, the ancient demon who has yet to be taken seriously.

Who is Ka-Hor?

Ka-Hor is a demonic entity who, back in season one, possessed the body of a male archaeologist, and was more or less accidentally defeated and resealed by Invincible in the blink of an eye.

We meet him again in the finale, this time after his tomb is opened by two archaeologists, Riley and Jane (voiced by Chloe Bennet and Ella Purnell, respectively), the former of which appears to possess superhuman strength. Unable to possess a female body, Ka-Hor floats awkwardly in the middle of the tomb as Invincible flies by, kicking up a sandstorm in his wake and causing the tomb to quake a bit.

The key factor in the Ka-Hor mystery is that he doesn’t appear in the comics; he was created specifically for the animated series. So far, it seems like he’s just being used as a gag, but there’s almost certainly more to this mummy than meets the eye. Creating a whole new character as a joke would be a rather peculiar creative choice, and revisiting the bit years later with two new characters voiced by names like Bennet and Purnell (one of which, again, is a superhuman) just seems like a bit too much effort for something that has no intention on being taken seriously down the line.

