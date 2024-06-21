These Memes Are Going To Ruin the World Tour!

Justin Timberlake has given us great memes through the years. Every April to May, we use him to ring in the new month! Now, the meme is a little different, and I don’t think Timberlake would have as much fun with this one.

Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated. While he was being arrested, he reportedly taalked to the arresting officer about a tour he was going on, but the cop didn’t know who Timberlake was. On the one hand, that makes me feel ancient. On the other, we got one of the funniest memes in a while out of it.

According to an anonymous source for Page Six, the situation went like this: “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.'” It is so much worse too since that same source also told Page Six “The cop didn’t know who he was at first.” Page Six also says that the criminal report states Timberlake claimed that he “had one martini and I followed my friends home” but the arresting officers at the time stated that his eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol.

Memes are good actually

This has, in turn, made for a flurry of memes about the situation. They range from niche memes to jokes about Timberlake’s career. One of my favorites is the quote over the scene from Succession where Kendall Roy yells that he’s the “eldest boy.”

Even Batman and the Riddler got in on the action.

Fans also included the fight from Noah Baumbach’s film Marriage Story and had Adam Driver screaming about his world tour to Scarlett Johansson.

You really can use this for any scene or moment in pop culture. Remember when Anakin was being burned alive and Obi-Wan Kenobi was lecturing him about the World Tour?

What is your favorite version of the meme?

