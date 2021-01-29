It’s really happening, people. After actual years of lobbying and, let’s be real, many internet-based dramatics, the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League finally has a release date on HBO Max.

The event will premiere on Thursday, March 18th, just under seven weeks from now. Did we finally unite the seven? Is that was that meant all along …

Along with the announcement came three new posters for the re-envisioned film. They strike a far different tone than the originally released Joss Whedon cut of Justice League did—and reference at least one very famous Superman comic.

That Thursday premiere date is, I believe (though it is unclear), for the first part of the Snyder cut. Last we heard back in August during DC Fandome, the Snyder cut, which will technically be called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, was set to be released in four one-hour chunks, sort of like a miniseries but also a movie. Of course, you’ll be able to watch it all at once too so, yes, it remains confusing.

HBO also released a summary for the film, and it has a few notable additions to the plot we know from the Whedon version of Justice League, namely some guy named Darkseid, who I don’t remember from the Whedon version and who seems important. He’s got a cool name at least!

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Fun fact, Darkseid is voiced by Ray Porter, an incredible character actor who has delighted me many times as a performer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Everything else aside, I’m excited for him.

