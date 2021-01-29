Things We Saw Today: The Snyder Cut of Justice League Has a Release Date
Soon ...
It’s really happening, people. After actual years of lobbying and, let’s be real, many internet-based dramatics, the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League finally has a release date on HBO Max.
The event will premiere on Thursday, March 18th, just under seven weeks from now. Did we finally unite the seven? Is that was that meant all along …
Along with the announcement came three new posters for the re-envisioned film. They strike a far different tone than the originally released Joss Whedon cut of Justice League did—and reference at least one very famous Superman comic.
Risen. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/GwqqPBcK8c
— Zack Snyder’s Justice League (@snydercut) January 29, 2021
Bend Toward Justice. #Snydercut pic.twitter.com/lI6jZZNAbR
— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 29, 2021
Reborn #SnyderCut Streaming 3.18.21 #UsUnited pic.twitter.com/q5pVjCwYur
— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) January 29, 2021
That Thursday premiere date is, I believe (though it is unclear), for the first part of the Snyder cut. Last we heard back in August during DC Fandome, the Snyder cut, which will technically be called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, was set to be released in four one-hour chunks, sort of like a miniseries but also a movie. Of course, you’ll be able to watch it all at once too so, yes, it remains confusing.
HBO also released a summary for the film, and it has a few notable additions to the plot we know from the Whedon version of Justice League, namely some guy named Darkseid, who I don’t remember from the Whedon version and who seems important. He’s got a cool name at least!
In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.
Fun fact, Darkseid is voiced by Ray Porter, an incredible character actor who has delighted me many times as a performer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Everything else aside, I’m excited for him.
(via: ComicBook.com, Image: HBO MAx)
Here are some other things that made our cut today.
- Robinhood is now restricting trade of a cryptocurrency called … dogecoin? What? (The Verge)
- If you want to rot your brain more, here’s why “Jewish Space Laser” keeps trending. (via Intelligencer)
- Weirdly the star of Call Be By Your Name working on a cannibal project with the film’s director is NOT Armie Hammer. (via The Filmstage)
-
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) January 29, 2021
- Joe Biden’s ASL interpreter’s ties to the far right are raising concerns. (via The Washington Post)
- Naked mole rats can tell a lot with one squeak. (via NPR)
- Now Facebook wants in on the newsletter boom. (via The New York Times)
- And finally … Rest in Peace to the legendary Cicely Tyson.
This one cuts deep. @IAmCicelyTyson was my first screen Mom.. Elegance, warmth, beauty, wisdom, style and abundant grace. She was as regal as they come. An artist of the highest order, I will love her forever… ♥️ RIP pic.twitter.com/69Awj7qI8o
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 29, 2021
Have a safe weekend!
