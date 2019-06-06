Things We Saw Today: Watch Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Eat Oysters for Reasons!

Ever wish you could see Tom Holland eating his first oyster with Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers? Well, you’re in luck! Jon Favreau is teaming up with Roy Choi to bring The Chef Show to Netflix, and he’s giving us all the Irondad content our hearts could need.

In this episode, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Anthony Russo, and Kevin Feige join Favreau and Choi to help prepare the perfect oyster for Holland to try for the first time. In this teaser clip, you can see that Holland really likes it, and honestly? I could watch just this clip over and over again, so I can’t wait to see the actual episode.

Don’t worry, we don’t have to wait long! The episode airs tomorrow, June 7th, when the show drops on Netflix. So, don’t mind me, I’ll just be getting ready to gif all things Tom Holland as he tries seafood!

Here are some other great stories from today!

Paula Pell pens a beautiful essay about how people used to tell her that she could be a knockout and how the Wine Country star learned that it was a mistake to listen to them. (via Glamour)

Michelle and Barack Obama are going to be back in our lives, giving us beautiful podcasts to listen to on Spotify! (via Vulture)

“who is the target audience??”is such a hilariously straight white dude way to say “wait am *I* not the target audience???” pic.twitter.com/StQqwXtvHq — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) June 6, 2019

Godzilla‘s director talks about why the Godzilla franchise was ahead of its time. (via io9)

Summer is coming, and things are changing for the kids from Stranger Things in new promo posters! (via Collider)

Did we miss anything out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—