Just Let Yourself Enjoy David Krumholtz’s X Account

If you grew up in the ’90s, you probably knew David Krumholtz. After all, the actor brought Bernard the Elf to life in The Santa Clause movies. Since then, he has been on hit shows like Numbers, and more recently, he came crashing into the world of Christopher Nolan in Oppenheimer.

What has been equally as fun for us all is David Krumholtz’s Twitter account. The actor has taken to the platform to share his musings and his experience at award shows, and now he’s posted about how his mother doesn’t love that he shaved his head at the request of Emily Blunt.

The lovely Emily Blunt told me to shave my head, I do what Emily Blunt tells me to do. pic.twitter.com/Rtl7o3Gh38 — David Krumholtz (@Davidkrumholtzy) January 19, 2024

And really, his mother did not like it.

Actual 1000% real message from my mother just now pic.twitter.com/fryDfNcPLB — David Krumholtz (@Davidkrumholtzy) January 19, 2024

So why is this all so good? Because Krumholtz has, in recent years, been playing more serious characters. Prior to Oppenheimer, he was on Broadway in Leopoldstadt, a play by Tom Stoppard. It wasn’t lighthearted, and to see this side of him, having fun online and posting jokes, is just a nice change of pace. Whether it is his hair adventure or talking about Disneyland and then going there when he was in Los Angeles for the Critics Choice Awards, it is hilarious to see his approach to the social media app.

As I said, LIKE A G. pic.twitter.com/iOAj6ASTMn — David Krumholtz (@Davidkrumholtzy) January 12, 2024

Often, we flock to the social media presence of whatever celebrity we’re obsessed with in that moment, but it is typically a curated online presence. We’re seeing people who specifically pick the best pictures and pose in a way that is meant to be a perfected look. What’s great about Krumholtz on Twitter is that he really is just posting for himself, and I am obsessed with it.

And he’s not having fun just on X. (Fine, I’ll say its new name.) He’s sharing his Instagram comments on the app, as well.

Seriously though. I can’t control myself… this is becoming a problem pic.twitter.com/4KBWut1Uo9 — David Krumholtz (@Davidkrumholtzy) January 11, 2024

Krumholtz is a treasure

When I was younger, I was obsessed with Bernard the Elf. I think he is the best part of those movies. Then, I loved him on Numbers, and getting to see him on stage was a treat prior to his role in one of the best moments of Oppenheimer. All that is just to say that if you weren’t on the Krumholtz Train before this, you should be now!

He’s so much fun to watch online, he’s a great actor, and everything about his filmography just makes it easy to go on the Krumholtz journey—while taking breaks (obviously) to see what he’s up to on Twitter, whether that means looking at the poems he’s seemingly writing or the posts about him thirsting after Barry Keoghan (relatable).

I hope he continues to be the best part of that cursed app because this has brought me so much joy, EVEN IF he did delete a great callout. (You should have been included on that list of actors in Oppenheimer, king!)

So please, go do yourself a favor and give Krumholtz a follow. You won’t regret it.

(featured image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

