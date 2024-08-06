A New, Kind of Mean TikTok Trend Has Taken Over

TikTok trends have shifted from dance moves to pranks. The latest to take over is one where the participants say, “Just give me my money,” and applaud each other after it. So why is this trend so popular all the sudden? Well, because it’s kind of mean.

What happens is a bunch of people stand around in a circle, everyone cheering and clapping after someone says, “Just give me my money.” It happens the same every single time, until it doesn’t. The prank is all leading to the last person excitedly saying, “Just give me my money,” and no one cheering for them. They stand there, upset, looking at everyone who just betrayed them.

The trend features a lot of kids getting back at their parents. One of the videos has Isan Elba playing the prank on her father, actor Idris Elba.

Sure, it is funny to watch the person who gets “betrayed” standing there, looking so upset with their family, but also imagine being that person! I’d be so mad.

The thing about this is that no one knows how it started. Not even people who work at TikTok know why it started happening. “We can’t confirm exactly how the trend started since there isn’t a clear originator and it may have started off platform,” a TikTok representative said in an email to Forbes.

If you did this to me …

There are certain pranks I get. Scaring people? Sure. Even when people are mean to someone in a video, it doesn’t bother me like this does. The person who is the victim is so happy for everyone else, and they get so excited when it’s their turn, and then they get embarrassed! That’s my worst nightmare.

That feeling of embarrassment isn’t something anyone wants to feel let alone because of their own family and friends. It would make me not want to participate in things going forward! Why do you have to tease someone like this? Not to ruin the fun, but while this is fun on the “cheering” side of things, being the victim? No thank you.

