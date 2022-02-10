Original Trio (And Dinos) Return in the New Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer

Didn’t expect to start my morning crying about Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, and yet, here we are. The trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion dropped, and I know I felt like a kid again, excited about the dinosaur movie. But it wasn’t just because Chris Pratt did the hand thing to calm down dinosaurs, or because Blue seems to be back trying to find Owen.

No, this excitement came from the fact that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum all returned to the world of dinosaurs and are reunited in our first look at the return of Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler. When Goldblum returned as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, many fans wanted to see the three reunited on screen. Luckily, we get a glimpse of their dynamic in the official trailer.

What we can see from this trailer is that humans have lived side-by-side with dinosaurs for enough time for Owen to be wrangling them as he rides along on horseback, and he’s living his life with Claire and Maisie in the mountains. So … we’re probably not starting right after the end of Fallen Kingdom.

Big dinos, and dinos and humans with kids, friends! This trailer really had it all for fans of the franchise and was an easy way to get us excited for the third and final installment into the Jurassic World series.

The crew is back

When it comes to Dr. Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, we haven’t really seen the two as a team since Jurassic Park in 1993. Sure, they saw each other in Jurassic Park III, but they didn’t really work together, and Ian wasn’t there. So, Dominion is the first time since the original movie that we’ll see the three of them together again and taking on the world as humans cohabitate with dinosaurs.

For someone like me, who loves this series so much despite its obvious flaws, I should have expected to cry the minute I saw Alan and Ellie again, and yet, I was not prepared for the two to be onscreen together once more.

It’s been so long that seeing Alan, Ellie, and Ian together just feels like coming home. Maybe that was the downfall of the original trilogy (even if I love all three movies). Maybe not having the main cast members is why so many fans have strong feelings about the later films. Or maybe it was a smart move because this trailer hits in a way that is so special because we haven’t seen our parents Alan and Ellie (and our weird uncle Ian) in so long.

Do I care what this movie is actually about? Quite frankly, no. I love dinosaurs and I love Alan, Ian, and Ellie, so whatever the movie tries to give me, I’ll take. But I have also liked both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so I think that this movie will be another entry in my book of dinosaur movies I can watch over and over again.

