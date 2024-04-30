‘Jurassic World Chaos Theory’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Netflix has released the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, which will serve as the sequel series to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The animated entry in the Jurassic Universe will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 24.

The series is expected to have ten episodes of 22 minutes each and will feature the voice of Paul Mikel Williams as the primary character, Darius. Sean Giambrone is set to star as Ben, Darren Barnet as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, and Kausar Mohammad as Yasmina. The show is set six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous, with members of the “Nublar Six” leading their lives in turmoil, surrounded by dinosaurs and hostile people. The band gets back together after a tragedy befalls them, and then they find themselves in a race against time to unravel a conspiracy that holds the potential to wipe out dinosaurs and humanity.

The show’s creators are Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, who also serve as executive producers. Steven Spielberg, Jurassic World franchise director Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall are attached as executive producers, while Zesung Kang is a supervising producer. Dreamworks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment return as developers after their success on Camp Cretaceous, with the former also assuming animation studio responsibility. The show is produced by Universal Pictures and the Spielberg-helmed Amblin Entertainment.

A major omission from the cast of Chaos Theory is Jenna Ortega, who played a key role in the predecessor. She played Brooklynn, who is expected to be killed off in the new series. The character will still hold significance, as reports suggest the central plot is going to revolve around the reason behind her death. Ortega voiced the character for all five seasons of Camp Cretaceous, and her absence can probably be attributed to her relatively heavy work load, which was also a major factor behind her leaving Scream 7. She will be seen next in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Tim Burton film starring Winona Ryder.

