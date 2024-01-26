Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season ended on a quiet note. There were no more explosive fights or deaths to be had, but there was this overwhelming dread that was spreading throughout Japan. Curses are coming out to wreak havoc, and there’s nothing jujutsu society can do about it.

The third season doesn’t get better for our favorite characters, and there’s only endless slaughter in sight. Gojo Satoru is sealed, and the fate of everybody in Japan will be up to the remaining sorcerers. Even if we can’t prepare ourselves for the tragedies awaiting us in The Culling Game Arc, we can at least anticipate how many episodes are going to hit us with emotional damage.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season had 24 episodes, which covered the Fearsome Womb Arc all the way up to the Death Painting Arc. Season one covered four arcs in total, excluding the very first arc of the manga, which was covered in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The second season aired 23 episodes, which spanned from Gojo’s Past Arc to the Shibuya Incident Arc. Only two arcs were covered in the second season, but the story has greatly progressed within those 23 episodes.

Since the first two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen had an average of 23 episodes, it can be assumed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will have 23–24 episodes in total. The third season is also likely to cover the events of Itadori’s Extermination Arc and the Perfect Preparation Arc first, before heading straight into the Culling Game Arc.

Yuji Itadori will have to evade execution first and find a way to unseal Gojo Satoru from the prison realm. But Yuji will have to go against the decree of the Jujutsu world’s higher-ups in order to release his teacher.

