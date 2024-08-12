‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has already destroyed Shibuya. Now what about Shinjuku?

We just had the Shibuya Incident Arc, people! Was that not enough gore and sadness for you? I guess not, as Gege Akutami’s manga continues to dole out the misery and horror, as what’s to come will make the Shibuya Incident look like child’s play.

The wizz animators over at MAPPA have adapted Akutami’s hit manga up to and including the Shibuya Incident Arc. We witnessed absolute carnage as the Sorcerers and Curses clashed big time in the center of Tokyo, decimating much of the city and killing thousands in the process. The whole plan was to trap Satoru Gojo in a prison, that part was completed rather early on, pulling him out of the action and leaving it up to the remaining Sorcerors to fight the Curses and Cursed Spirit Users that they encountered.

This fight took a toll on us all emotionally, killing off some beloved characters in truly heart-wrenching ways that honestly, I’m not sure we are over yet. Despite still recovering from the loss, fans are desperate to move forward despite the fact that only misery awaits. For those who have read the manga, we are now miles ahead as Akutami is currently in the midst of finishing up his final arc for the manga, the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

The final arc …

In this arc, it is all hands on deck to take down the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Given that we have a lot that happens between the Shibuya Incident Arc and the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, we may have to wait a while before we see this final arc adapted. The arcs that we have to cover before then include:

Itadori’s Examination Arc

Perfect Preparation Arc

Culling Games Arc

The latter is one of the longer arcs, running from chapters 159 – 222. The anime so far has not rushed through the manga, so we can expect it to take its sweet time before it launches into the final bloody arc. It could even make the final arc into a film, much like how the Demon Slayer anime opted for.

Don’t worry, unless all hell breaks loose at MAPPA (hey, pay your animators right, and perhaps it won’t), then we are very likely going to see all of the manga adapted. Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most popular manga and anime stories of the last decade, so the chances of it being dropped are slim. We just need to have a little patience and strengthen our tear ducts beforehand cause god knows it’s going to have me bursting into tears otherwise.

