‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 240 Release Date Confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been holding their breath and choking on their sobs for a while now after the events of Chapter 236. But the story continues, and the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 has been confirmed.

The bid to put Ryomen Sukuna down is now up to other young capable sorcerers, who must exhaust their Cursed Techniques to win. Fans are also terrified of what Kenjaku is up to since he made his appearance in the last chapter. For better or for worse, many have been dubbing Kenjaku as one of the best villains in the manga because they’ve finally gotten a read on his character. His motives are nothing short of sinister, and other sorcerers around him are practically just NPCs for him to quash.

For those dying to know what happens next, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240’s official scans will be released on October 30, 2023, at 12AM Japan Standard Time. For North American and European readers, it will therefore be released on October 29, 2023, at 8AM Pacific Time, 11AM Eastern Time, and 3PM Greenwhich Mean Time.

Many fans are still hoping that ‘The Strongest’ will make a magical comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240, especially when the threat of Kenjaku is looming over other sorcerers. The audience’s hope is understandable—the heroes have been going through a terrible losing streak. It also doesn’t help that recent events in the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime have been shockingly brutal.

imagine ch 240 finishing with the slightest bit of gojo comeback, like his eyes or the are you the strongest bc you are satoru gojo or etc?



**Possible spoilers ahead for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240.**

According to some leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240, Takaba Fumihiko will be the next to fight Kenjaku. Takaba is a comic relief in the series, and everybody finds his superhero fit goofy. Fans hope for the best in this fight—after all, there’s no bigger war crime in anime and manga than killing off the comic relief. It’s clear that Kenny is a very unserious character, but the severity of his crimes won’t make fans smile anytime soon (unless they happen to like him a lot).

