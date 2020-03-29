comScore

It Sure Looks Like Judge Jeanine Pirro Was Wasted on FOX News Last Night

Oof magoof, you guys.

By Chelsea SteinerMar 29th, 2020, 5:05 pm

drunk jeanine pirro

Trump sycophant and conspiracy theorist Jeanine Pirro appeared disheveled and was slurring her speech during last night’s broadcast of her show Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News. The anchor missed the entire first segment of her show due to what Fox News is describing as “technical difficulties”, and they’re not wrong. Technically, it is notoriously difficult to host a show when you are allegedly hammered out of your gourd.

Fox News officials released a statement saying, “Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter. As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times.”

That’s all well and good, but it still doesn’t excuse the slurring and general discombobulation of the broadcast. Nor does it explain the overpowering scent of vodka coming through my laptop’s speakers when I replayed the clip.

Many took to social media to call out Pirro’s behavior and to speculate the following: what is she on, and where can we get some?

Pirro has been a virulent defender of Trump and was suspended from the air for two weeks in 2019 after making racist and anti-Muslim comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Do you know how racist you have to be for FOX News to say, “yikes, now you’ve taken it too far”?

Is mocking Judge Jeanine Pirro in poor taste? The woman clearly has a substance abuse problem. But whether that substance is rosé or the truth, who’s to say? After all, if I had to spew out the litany of lies and racist garbage that woman delivers on a weekly basis, I’d get into some technical difficulties as well.

In the meantime Judge Jeanine, take some Advil and drink some Gatorade, you’ll be just fine.

(via Variety, image: screencap/Fox News)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.