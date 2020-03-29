It Sure Looks Like Judge Jeanine Pirro Was Wasted on FOX News Last Night

Trump sycophant and conspiracy theorist Jeanine Pirro appeared disheveled and was slurring her speech during last night’s broadcast of her show Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News. The anchor missed the entire first segment of her show due to what Fox News is describing as “technical difficulties”, and they’re not wrong. Technically, it is notoriously difficult to host a show when you are allegedly hammered out of your gourd.

Fox News officials released a statement saying, “Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter. As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times.”

That’s all well and good, but it still doesn’t excuse the slurring and general discombobulation of the broadcast. Nor does it explain the overpowering scent of vodka coming through my laptop’s speakers when I replayed the clip.

Many took to social media to call out Pirro’s behavior and to speculate the following: what is she on, and where can we get some?

Anyone who’s been as drunk as Judge Jeanine knows she did an amazing job tonight — Helen Manfred (@helen_manfred) March 29, 2020

Will another one bite the dust? Let’s just say she’s not one to support other women https://t.co/IVavnGQsDm — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) March 29, 2020

Judge Jeanine is hammered. pic.twitter.com/dKHxWp03xz — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 29, 2020

On a scale of 1 to Judge-Jeanine-on-national-television, how much are we drinking this Sunday evening? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 29, 2020

Judge Jeanine and her “technical difficulties” pic.twitter.com/eSU38WOMB2 — bean the modest wizard (@RahBean85) March 29, 2020

Judge Jeanine, twatted, on-air is the only fantastic side effect of #COVID19 sublime content #FoxNews ! https://t.co/qJKnyGqmav — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) March 29, 2020

I don’t know who made this, but you nailed it. Thoughts and prayers for @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/HWGNAty7hY — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 29, 2020

At one point a heavily inebriated Judge Jeanine is slowly nodding off while her guest talks. A quick-thinking producer gets her off screen by throwing up a graphic of "mental health tips." The first tip is "AVOID NAPS"!!!! pic.twitter.com/h16JkzldrH — John Teti (@johnteti) March 29, 2020

And hello to Judge Jeanine's new sponsor: Vitameatavegamin

"It's so tasty too!" pic.twitter.com/cuLxdGDatu — Joe Santi (@JoeAconite) March 29, 2020

Judge Jeanine looks like she just rolled out of bed after a 3-day bender, poured some Bailey's into her coffee, and decided to do a show whilst further imbibing. But seriously, Jeanine, get some help. I don't like you much but I'm worried about your liver. https://t.co/uJENxL02xM — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 29, 2020

Judge Jeanine gearing up for her new segment "Fuck me? No fuck you. I'm fine. Give me your hat." https://t.co/2sQcl666bO — Subhah (@Subhah) March 29, 2020

I don’t get what all the fuss about #JudgeJeanine was about. If anything, MORE Fox “news” shows should broadcast from the Snakehole Lounge pic.twitter.com/VtqlfV73dK — Zachnado (@Zachnado) March 29, 2020

This is me at The Rustic Inn in 1996 trying to order a grilled cheese from the bathroom mirror https://t.co/w0H8mTpvvk — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) March 29, 2020

Pirro has been a virulent defender of Trump and was suspended from the air for two weeks in 2019 after making racist and anti-Muslim comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Do you know how racist you have to be for FOX News to say, “yikes, now you’ve taken it too far”?

Is mocking Judge Jeanine Pirro in poor taste? The woman clearly has a substance abuse problem. But whether that substance is rosé or the truth, who’s to say? After all, if I had to spew out the litany of lies and racist garbage that woman delivers on a weekly basis, I’d get into some technical difficulties as well.

In the meantime Judge Jeanine, take some Advil and drink some Gatorade, you’ll be just fine.

(via Variety, image: screencap/Fox News)

