Josh Peck Breaks Silence on ‘Quiet on Set’ Following Backlash

After receiving backlash over his silence and a cryptic TikTok, Josh Peck has issued a statement in response to the docuseries Quiet on Set.

The docuseries shines a light on the abuse that went on behind the scenes of some of the biggest Nickelodeon shows, including how the sets employed multiple predators. Drake Bell, who gained recognition for starring alongside Peck on Drake and Josh, is a major figure in Quiet on Set. The documentary is the first time he has spoken publicly about being one of the victims of convicted sex offender Brian Peck (who has no relation to Josh Peck). Unfortunately, the documentary also delves into how Hollywood protected these predators, as 41 celebrities wrote letters of support for Brian during his trial.

Since Quiet on Set‘s release, much public discourse has arisen over the former Nickelodeon stars who did not appear in the docuseries. Some, including Peck and Ned’s Declassified stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee, received backlash for their responses or perceived responses. Peck posted a cryptic TikTok that viewers assumed was directed at Bell. “If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, take that as a fucking sign that you don’t exist to me anymore,” Peck sneers in the video.

Meanwhile, Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee posted a TikTok livestream in which they made lewd jokes and laughed while watching the documentary. While Bell also criticized the Ned’s Declassified cast, he made a TikTok clarifying that Peck had reached out to him privately and asked users to “go easy on him.” Since then, Peck has also released an official statement.

Josh Peck responds to Quiet on Set

Peck took to Instagram to release a brief statement on the docuseries. In his statement, he confirmed that he had watched the full documentary but had needed several days to process it. He reiterated Bell’s statement about reaching out to his former co-star privately. However, Peck also wanted to give his support to all the “survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets.” He also stated that “children should be protected” before concluding by expressing his hope that the docuseries will bring about healing and reform.

Neither Peck nor Bell have addressed Peck’s TikTok, but their confirmation of his support suggests some of the backlash may have been unwarranted. At the same time, some questions remain about Peck’s past defense of Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider and his falling out with Jennette McCurdy shortly after she released her memoir, which contained several allegations against the network and Schneider.

Still, the debacle reminds social media users that this topic is incredibly sensitive and difficult. While it would be wonderful to see every actor or actress who worked in the same circles as the survivors speak out in support, one must remember that they may still be grappling with their own past experiences or struggling to come to terms with what happened to their friends and co-stars. It’s especially important to remember that there are likely many more survivors who aren’t yet ready to tell their stories. One should not automatically take mere silence as indifference or support of abusers.

However, some individuals have left little question over their stances. More attention should go to the celebrities, many of whom are still active in Hollywood, who defended a convicted child abuser, as well as the people like Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee, who publicly mock survivors and their stories. Ultimately, it is comforting to know that so many social media users are advocating for the survivors from Quiet on Set and condemning any real or perceived slights at them, but we must be careful not to push someone to speak out if they are not ready or potentially have their own private reasons for remaining quiet.

(featured image: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty)

