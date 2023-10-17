Jordan Li and Little Cricket Have Beautiful Moments of Self-Acceptance in ‘Gen V’ Episode 5

Jordan Li (Derek Luh and London Thor) and Emma Meyer/Little Cricket (Lizze Broadway) had powerful moments of self-acceptance in Gen V episode 5, “Welcome to the Monster Club.” However, their moments might not have gained enough recognition, given how packed the episode was with surprises. This episode was highly anticipated, given the twist at the end of episode 4, “The Whole Truth,” which cut off mid-scene and left viewers questioning what happened and what was real.

In episode 5, we learn that Jordan, Little Cricket, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), and Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) all lost their memories of Sam (Asa Gormann) and several days worth of their probe into Vought International’s doings at Godolkin University. Initially, the group suspects psychic Rufus (Alexander Calvert) of messing with their minds, given that he has done it before to prey on female students at Godolkin. However, in a shocking turn of events, they discover that Cate is seemingly under Vought’s control and using her mind control abilities to wipe their memories.

It was disheartening to learn that Cate is being forced to hurt her friends for some unknown reason. Given Vought’s corruption, it’s not difficult to assume that she’s likely more of a victim than a traitor. However, two other characters had more uplifting moments in the episode. It is hard not to feel proud of Jordan and Emma as this episode solidifies how far they have come in accepting themselves and their identities, even though they often don’t have the support of others.

Jordan and Emma have huge moments in Gen V

All of the characters in Gen V deal with real-life problems relatable to college students. Jordan’s and Emma’s problems are especially heartbreaking as they struggle with gender identity and body image. In Jordan’s case, they understand who they are but are forced to deal with their parent’s non-acceptance and misgendering. Additionally, their heroism was ignored by Godolkin University because of their identity. Given this discrimination, Jordan’s self-acceptance in this episode was even more powerful.

Jordan and Marie have been slowly working through their feelings for one another. However, things turned slightly awkward when they woke up together with no recollection of the prior night. Jordan ended up urging Marie to simply ignore what happened. It was difficult to see them denying their feelings. However, they later discussed why they were cautious about getting into a relationship. They revealed their first girlfriend only ever wanted them to use their gender-shifting powers to be in male form all the time. Jordan, though, realizes they don’t want that in a relationship. They understand they deserve to be with someone who accepts them completely. Hence, they’re not denying their feelings because they feel inadequate but because they want to ensure they’ll receive the acceptance and respect they deserve.

Meanwhile, we’ve learned that Emma struggles with body image due to her terrible exploitative mother, who wants her to look perfect for the press and forbids her from ever using her powers to get bigger instead of smaller. She goes against her mother’s warning to get big and save her friends. However, during the blackout, she was recorded in big form, and the recording was uploaded on social media. Initially, she is terrified about what others would say, but later learns that everyone thinks her being big is fantastic—because it is. It doesn’t matter what size she is when she’s being a great superhero. Fortunately, Emma isn’t basing her self-acceptance solely on how others react to her. She acknowledges not knowing exactly what to feel about the positivity she received for being big, but the main point she took home was that her mother was wrong. This incident gave her the strength she needed to break free from her mother’s influence and declare that she was not her mother’s “clown.”

A lack of self-acceptance is an issue many can relate to, and it’s especially crushing when others don’t accept or support you. That’s why Jordan’s and Emma’s developments were so inspiring to watch. Their own parents have largely failed them, and it’s unimaginable how difficult it must be to rise above that. However, both recognized their worth, what they deserved, and what they were owed. To see them express it so boldly was beautiful to see. Gen V covers quite a bit of heavy material, but it also shows how these heavy things don’t have to wholly define these characters; they still have the power to choose who they want to be.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

