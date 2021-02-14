Whether it was a meta choice or a misunderstanding of the meme, I’m not sure, but Joker said “We live in a society” in the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and I can hear everyone screaming “NO” from my apartment. The meme, which is connected to the Joker himself, was popular back in 2018 and so yeah, sure, let’s throw it in the trailer for the Snyder Cut!

The idea is that the Joker is a rallying cry for those ignored by society—something that has played a major part in the film Joker and bled into this meme of sorts. So to see it pop up in the Snyder Cut? It feels like a meta move on top of a meta move and I’m pretty sure that it has broken me completely.

At the end of the trailer, Batman is basically in a weird desert place and Joker is sitting on a car and (before we see him) he says, “We live in a society … where honor is a distant memory,” and while a fine quote, we’re all stuck on the “we live in a society” part because of course Snyder put the meme in there.

Jared Leto Joker saying “we live in a society” is everything I dreamed it could be https://t.co/PhcVpFJghb — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 14, 2021

The entire development of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was just a years long prank to put “We live in a society” into a trailer — Carlos A. Morales (@CarlosAlonzoM) February 14, 2021

“We live in a society….where I’m in contention for a Best Supporting Actor nomination for THE LITTLE THINGS.” pic.twitter.com/Jaksr7mbG5 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 14, 2021

HE SAID IT HE SAID IT HE SAID IT “WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY” pic.twitter.com/gMBenz80ZA — Advit is a part of Elliot Alderson | 32 Days~ ZSJL (@ZacktivAdvit) February 14, 2021

i never thought i would live to see the day the joker says we live in a society . this is the worst day of my life https://t.co/HYxmm3GiJ5 — sayna .*ೃ (@OCEANGlRL) February 14, 2021

Valentine’s Day, 2021. “WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY” is trending. Something must be healing, I’m just not sure what. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 14, 2021

zack directing jared leto on set of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague: “now tell him that we live in a society” pic.twitter.com/zwpt1eNoAx — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) February 14, 2021

Is it saying that those who cried and petitioned for the Snyder Cut are, to an extent, like this “we live in a society” idea? Is it just a jokey reference to a history that connects to the character? Are we supposed to find it funny or is it serious? CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN BECAUSE I AM GOING TO LOSE IT.

Please, filmmakers of the world, do not start adding memes to your movies. I’m begging you. I cannot take it.

