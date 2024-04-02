‘Joker’ Sequel Brings on the Dancing Clowns

Against all odds, Joker: Folie à Deux has become one of my most anticipated movies of 2024. Maybe it’s the brain worms, maybe Madame Web did too much to validate our morbid fascination with flops. I don’t care. Just bring on the mentally ill dancing clowns.

Warner Bros. released an official poster for Joker: Folie à Deux, featuring Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel (a doctor, lest you forget) and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a.k.a. the eponymous clown-man. “The world is a stage,” reads the tagline, certainly cribbed from Gaga’s yearbook quote. In related news: the first trailer for the sequel drops on April 9.

Lady Gaga is starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ pretentiously titled sequel to 2019’s pretentiously conceived Joker. Leave it to a film bro named Todd to reimagine Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy as a movie about Batman’s favorite villain. The sequel is somehow even more unhinged: a jukebox musical (featuring around 15 covers of well-known songs) about mental illness, based on comic book characters.

Given the choice between the current run of uninspired superhero blockbusters and Todd Phillips indulging Lady Gaga’s best worst tendencies, I’m inclined toward the latter. Put it this way: With all the kooky shit going on in Joker: Folie à Deux, there’s probably less downtime to contemplate better, more humane ways to spend $200 million.

Joker: Folie à Deux also stars Zazie Beetz (reprising her role from Joker), Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan, and Jacob Lofland. The sequel arrives on October 4.

