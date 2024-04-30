Why Is Chris Hemsworth Apologizing for a Movie That Doesn’t Deserve the Hate It Gets?

Why apologize for a good movie? That’s what Chris Hemsworth is doing by taking the “blame” for Thor: Love & Thunder. Many were aggressively harsh towards the fourth Thor movie, and honestly, I sobbed while watching it and thought it had a lot of heart, but that wasn’t the general consensus.

Talking to Vanity Fair prior to the release of his new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hemsowrth said that he got too caught up in the comedy of Love & Thunder: “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.” The thing is, I can’t help but disagree. The movie is way better than people give it credit for.

I lost my dad back in 2021. He loved the Thor movies and thought that Chris Hemsworth was one of the funniest people out there, and watching Love & Thunder after he died, seeing what a special message the movie ended up being for fathers and daughters gave it an instant soft spot in my heart.

Regardless, I don’t get the hatred towards it. There really isn’t anything bad about the movie; it is fun and fine, and Hemsworth essentially taking the brunt of that hate on isn’t right. In the same profile, Robert Downey Jr. talked about the gravitas that Hemsworth brings to Thor, and he’s right. “First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt—lots of implied limitations—but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike,” Downey said. “Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He’s got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness.”

It was easier to just hate on the MCU than enjoy it

For whatever reason, the general consensus after Spider-Man: Far From Home was to just hate on most everything out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, there were some movies that weren’t the best of the franchise but they were all still better than Age of Ultron, so why everyone chose to just take down the franchise instead is a mystery.

There is a difference between criticism and people who just go, “Movie was crap,” too. Of course you don’t have to like every aspect of Love & Thunder, but to completely trash a movie without a real reason is just annoying. Personally, I think Marvel’s Phase 4 and Phase 5 were fine, just not spectacular, and maybe things will start to change.

But to hate this much on Love & Thunder that Hemsworth feels bad about it? Unnecessary. Anyway, I really liked the fourth Thor movie, and that is a hill I am willing to die on.

