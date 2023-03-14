‘Joker 2’ Set Photos Offer First Look at Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

Thanks to new leaked photos and video from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux, we now have another look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The photos and video came out yesterday, when Gaga was spotted on set in Los Angeles.

Gaga is having so much fun on joker 2 set? pic.twitter.com/CnQR4koOXY — allure (@allurequinn) March 12, 2023

Lady Gaga on set of Joker: Folie a Deux. pic.twitter.com/NBoeP6Sw39 — Lady Gaga Charts | Fan Account (@chartgaga) March 12, 2023

In the photos and video, Gaga’s Harley is dressed for winter, wearing a scarf, hat, and coat. She doesn’t have her signature makeup or costume on yet, so it looks like these photos might be taken from a scene in which Harley is still her original persona, Harleen Quinzel. In the comics, Harleen is a psychiatrist who tries to treat the Joker at Arkham Asylum, but ends up being turned to villainy herself after she falls in love with him.

This isn’t the very first look we’ve had at Gaga as Harley. On Valentine’s Day this year, Joker writer and director Todd Phillips posted the first official photo of Gaga as Harley. In that photo, Harley and the Joker look meaningfully at each other, with Harley’s hand on the Joker’s face.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, the first Joker movie tells the story of how Arthur Fleck goes from an aspiring stand up comic and clown to Gotham’s most notorious supervillain. Although there aren’t many plot details about Joker: Folie à Deux yet, the first film ended with Fleck being incarcerated at Arkham Asylum. It remains to be seen whether Harley’s origin story will stay true to the original comics, or whether Phillips, who’s also writing and directing the sequel, will switch things up. Intriguingly, there are rumors that Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical.

Joker: Folie à Deux is part of DC’s Elseworlds series, which includes all the films produced by DC that don’t fit into the continuity established by the new DC projects led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Thanks to DC’s previous practice of having multiple actors play the same character, Harley Quinn has also been played by Margo Robbie in Suicide Squad, and is currently voiced by Kaley Cuoco in the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux reportedly started filming in December 2022.

