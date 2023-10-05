Though Joker premiered in 2019, it still has a true chokehold on the internet as its fans are super dedicated. From the moment Joaquin Phoenix descended the ratty staircase in the Bronx, he has consistently been in countless memes and quote pages.

Joker follows aspiring comedian and practicing clown Arthur Fleck, who has a neurological disorder that causes him to have random, uncontrollable laughing fits. Due to some unfortunate circumstances and committing multiple murders, Arthur soon takes up the mantle as Gotham City’s Joker, who is seen by the public as the arbiter of truth and freedom.

The film was incredibly successful and so loved by both critics and fans that a sequel was greenlit. Though not too much is known about Joker: Folie à Deux, or Joker 2, it was revealed early on that pop star Lady Gaga had been cast as Harley Quinn, Joker’s psychiatrist who ends up committing to a deadly romantic relationship with him after becoming obsessed with Joker while he’s in jail.

So, with fans eagerly awaiting the sequel, it wasn’t surprising that, when a new look at Joaquin Phoenix in the role dropped, it inspired a whole host of new memes, as the photo shows Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker standing in the rain while surrounded by people covered by umbrellas.

New look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘JOKER 2’. pic.twitter.com/fvsZOWwI5b — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 3, 2023

However, the memes did end up falling into two different camps, which was interesting to watch. The first are die-hard Joker fans who are poking fun at the clown prince being “one-of-a-kind” and a “rebel” by … standing in the rain without an umbrella.

He his so crazy and twisted that…he doesn’t even use an umbrella ??? https://t.co/yFKgfmSMPP — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) October 3, 2023

Imagine a villain so FUCKED UP he literally doesn’t care about getting wet. https://t.co/daAurO6cBV — amir (@blumenfeld) October 4, 2023

This guy LIKES the rain. Okay that’s wild https://t.co/Ws3rfTuOF4 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 4, 2023

However, the second camp of memes steamed from the fact that Lady Gaga will be in the Joker sequel and, because of that, the movie is been teased to be a musical, which would unite both the straights and gays for years to come.

A lot of Gaga’s fans, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, referenced the fact that Arthur looks like he could be in the “Rain On Me” music video, which is a hit single song Gaga sung with Ariana Grande in 2020.

and when joker and harley start singing rain on me https://t.co/8OCJPiA9rw — allure (@allurequinn) October 4, 2023

rain on me tsunami https://t.co/QnXMPkyFLt — jack (@fkajack) October 3, 2023

i’d rather be dry but at least i’m alive! rain on me! rain rain!! https://t.co/JYKA0MW67x — nuria ? (@nurialavinn) October 4, 2023

While no one thought it was possible, it seems like Joker 2 is going to bring us all together, for better or worse.

