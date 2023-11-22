The Mary Sue is thrilled to be teaming up with our friends at Paidia for a night of gaming for a great cause. We’re co-sponsoring a charity stream, GAME & GIVE, on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023—also known as Giving Tuesday—to support Gamers Outreach, a not-for-profit that provides entertainment for hospitalized families through video games. Here’s how you can get in on the fun.

Paidia is a women-led tech and gaming company with The Mary Sue’s priorities at its heart: creating an inclusive gaming community to empower diverse gamers to safely connect, learn and play. They’re the perfect partners for a night of celebrating all that’s good and giving in gaming.

Sims influencer Amelia (a.k.a. Charmelian) will lead our joint charity stream on her Twitch page. Charmelian is dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, and her cozy stream provides a place of positivity and warmth.

The essential details:

WHEN: November, 28th, 2023 12 pm – 3 pm EST

WHERE: Charmelian’s Twitch Account

WHY: Paidia and The Mary Sue join forces to support Gamers Outreach on Giving Tuesday with an exciting charity stream. All proceeds will benefit Gamers Outreach, which brings video games to hospitalized kids and their families.

WHO: You! Join us to hang out with the Paidia and TMS teams and community members. In order to comment on the stream, you’ll need to sign up for a Twitch account, but anyone can watch for free. You can donate to the stream here.

Unwind from the holiday chaos and join us in our mission to do good on November 28th, 2023 starting at 12 PM EST. We can’t wait to see you there.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]