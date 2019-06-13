Johnny Depp Signs With Global Artist Management Because Nothing Matters

Talking about Johnny Depp is a complicated game. He’s currently going through lawsuits against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation over her account of alleged assault. While we don’t know the truth of the case or really what is going on with it, one thing that is frustrating is Depp’s continual presence on our screens. Now, he’s signed with Global Artist Management to make sure he’s everywhere else in our entertainment world, too, as they’ll handle the non-film parts of his career.

He continues to work and hasn’t stopped since these allegations have come out against him, and he’s even had some disappointing high-profile defenders. We’ve continually seen Depp in movie after movie, and now his band, Hollywood Vampires, has a new record coming out, which honestly just feels like too much.

According to Deadline,

Hollywood Vampires is releasing their second album Rise on June 21st which features Depp on lead vocals on the recently released single “Heroes”, a cover the David Bowie track. The band recently completed a triumphant seven-city North American tour which included a sell-out show at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and were voted “best performance” of 2018 at London’s Wembley Arena. Depp is embarking on a PR tour with the Hollywood Vampires and will be performing “Heroes” with the band on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 19.

The back-and-forth of Depp and Heard’s legal battles has been confusing at times, but what I truly don’t understand is why there seems to be an influx of Johnny Depp content since all of this has come out. It’s as if Hollywood (and now the music industry) is giving him more and more support despite the allegations against him.

Sure, I guess innocent until proven guilty, but I’d think there would be a bit more trepidation surrounding jumping on board with Johnny Depp.

(via Deadline, image: John Phillips/Getty Images)

