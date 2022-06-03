Best Horror Movie Music and Soundtracks | The Mary Sue

Music helps shape moments, scenes, and atmosphere. Playing the wrong song can ruin a scene in a film. This is why it’s important to have a good soundtrack—especially in horror. True you can say this about any genre, but you can absolutely ruin the vibe of a horror movie by including the wrong songs.

Let’s face it, you wouldn’t hear a ballad during a Michael Myers chase scene. Unless somehow it was necessary/applicable to the movie itself. What are the best horror movie scores and/or soundtracks? How do you narrow that down? To be frank it’s impossible to shuffle through all the horror movies ever and decide as such. But what I can do is gather some from recent years.

Halloween (Original 2018 Motion Picture Soundtrack)

As said in the above paragraph, I’m going with soundtracks from recent years. And this soundtrack is by far one of the best. Halloween had been silent as a franchise since the Rob Zombie remakes. Leaving fans to wonder if the franchise would ever return and what would become of it. Once Halloween (2018) was announced as a direct sequel to the original film, fans went wild. And with the new sequel came a soundtrack that felt fresh. All credit goes to John Carpenter, his son Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. Having John Carpenter and his son team up to not only give us memorable scores, but a more modern take on the original theme is *chef’s kiss.*

Top tracks (all by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies):

“Intro”

“Halloween Theme”

“The Shape Returns”

“The Bogeyman”

“The Shape Hunts Allyson”

“The Shape Burns”

The Strangers: Prey at Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sure, the scores aren’t bad in this sequel to the terrifying home invasion horror movie, The Strangers (2008). But the standout music in the film are the other songs played throughout. All of them chosen specifically to give The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) that ‘80s slasher vibe. There are scenes in the movie that are quite iconic because of the song choices. Such as a pool scene that has “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler playing over it. And a burning truck scene chase that includes “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” by Air Supply. The faults found in his movie certainly can’t be the soundtrack.

Top tracks:

“Kids in America” by Kim Wilde

“Cambodia” by Kim Wilde

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

“Making Love Out of Nothing at All” by Air Supply

Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

“I Got 5 On It” by Luniz will never be listened to the same way again after this film. Jordan Peele’s movies (or at least the trailers) know how to remix songs. With Us (2019), the remix of “I Got 5 On It” is a real bop. And the scores for this film are, for lack of a better word, beautiful. Not that anyone expected anything less from Jordan Peele, who has such a love for the genre. It’s obvious a lot of care went into this soundtrack. And it helped create a terrifying but striking experience. While it’s not always the favorite between all the horror movies Jordan Peele has made or had a hand in—it’s got one of the best soundtracks of the few.

Top tracks:

“I Like That” by Janelle Monae

“Anthem” by Michael Abels

“I Got 5 On It” by Luniz, Michael Marshall

“Home Invasion” by Michael Abels

“Run” by Michael Abels

“Pas De Deux” by Michael Abels

“Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton

“I Got 5 On It” – Tethered Mix from Us by Michael Abels, Luniz, Michael Marshall

Freaky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Having queer horror be directed and written by folks in the community is special. Queer narratives being told from people who aren’t straight isn’t asking too much. In fact, it should be more commonplace than it is. Not to mention having actual queer people playing queer characters. Freaky (2020) was a smash hit and became beloved quite quickly—cementing it as one of the best modern slashers. Which happens to have a good soundtrack! All of those intense, hilarious, and fantastic musical moments shape the viewing experience. From pop sensation, Dua Lipa to the bop that is “Suck My Cherry” by Haiku Hands being played during the end credits. Plus, the scores are by Bear McCreary, meaning they were bound to be splendid.

Top tracks:

“Freaky Prologue” by Bear McCreary

“The Butcher and the Beaver” by Bear McCreary

“A Fucking Piece” by Bear McCreary

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“Suck My Cherry” by Haiku Hands

Last Night in Soho (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Anna Taylor-Joy shines in yet another horror movie (please, put her in more horror)! It’s not to say she’s the only good performer, though she’s the standout. This psychological horror movie is so visually appealing, even if the main character is obsessed with the ‘60s (please, don’t let me get started on how the cishet white girl froths over this time period). However, the soundtrack is wild (in a good way, of course). Anna Taylor-Joy even covers “Downtown” by Petula Clark.

Top tracks:

“Wishin’ And Hopin” by Dusty Springfield

“Starstruck” by The Kinks

“I’ve Got My Mind Set On You” by James Ray

“Land Of 1000 Dances” by The Walker Brothers

“Downtown – A Capella” by Anya Taylor-Joy

“Downtown” – Uptempo” by Anya Taylor-Joy

“You’re My World” by Anya Taylor-Joy

Fear Street Part One: 1994 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

While this isn’t the best in the trilogy, it doesn’t falter with its soundtrack (despite how frequently the songs play throughout the movie). The Fear Street trilogy—for horror fans and folks who loved the books—gave us quite the thrill ride. With all three movies releasing on a Friday, it gave us something to look forward to. In terms of the soundtrack, Marco Beltrami (who also composed/helped compose the scores for Scream 1-4) knocks it out of the park alongside Marcus Trumpp. Combine that with the song choices and you’ve got a jam worthy soundtrack.

And it’s hard not to think about Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Scott Welch) when listening to “Hey” by Pixes now.

Top tracks:

“Closer” by Nine Inch Nails

“Main Titles” by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp

“Skullmask” by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp

“Reminder of Us” by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp

“Only Happy When It Rains” by Garbage

“Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” by Sophie B. Hawkins

“Sour Times” by Portishead

“Creep” by Radiohead

“More Human Than Human” by White Zombie

“Sweet Jane” by Cowboy Junkies

“Hey” Pixes

Fresh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

This is one of those horror movies that sticks with you long after the credits roll. And the soundtrack is really no different. There’s a combination of modern to throwback songs that help shape the bizarre world you’re thrown into. Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones dancing to “You’re Not Good Enough” by Blood Orange and “Endless Summer Nights” by Richard Marx are moments made especially memorable due to the song choices. Definitely one of the best horror movies of the year.

Top tracks:

“Complete Failure” by Blood Orange

“You’re Not Good Enough” by Blood Orange

“Whole Lotta Your Love” by Lee Hurst

“I Hear A New World” by Joe Meek & The Blue Men

Scream 5 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

After a decade, the Scream franchise was resuscitated and we got a new film. Of course, it leaves a bit of a sour taste in fans’ mouths since Wes Craven (who passed away in 2015) wasn’t able to be involved. But Scream 5 (2022) is a love letter to Wes and the franchise. We saw the return of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette). And were blessed with a new generation of talented performers. Especially our queer icon, Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison) and the other cast members. The soundtrack for this movie is superb, the scores are so atmospheric, and it’s all around one of the most put together horror soundtracks. At least to me it is!

Top tracks:

“True Love” by Durand Jones & The Indications

“Would You Like To Play A Game” by Brian Tyler

“Sacrifice” by Brian Tyler

“Red Right Hand – 2011 Remastered Version” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Chromeface” by Brian Tyler

“Pressure” by Kamaiyah

“Guilty Conscience” by 070 Shake

“I Started All This” by Brian Tyler

“Fall In Love” by Caroline Kingsbury

“Take Me Where Your Heart Is” by Q

“Fall Out Of Love” by Salem, Carlie Hanson

Honorable mentions:

Ready or Not (2019) Original Soundtrack

Candyman (2021) Original Soundtrack

Fear Street Part Two:1979 Original Soundtrack

X (2022) Original Soundtrack

