Torchwood fans were delighted to see the return of Captain Jack Harkness to the Who-niverse in this weekend’s holiday special, Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks. But if you’re still craving more John Barrowman content, then you’re in luck. Big Finish productions is releasing an all-new Torchwood audio adventure, Torchwood: Absent Friends, which will feature the reunion of Captain Jack and the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant.

Barrowman said of the event, “Fans have been asking for this for a long time. Now that it’s okay and it’s been cleared, it’s great to have him on board. There’s an interesting dynamic going on here because Jack still wants to follow him but yet wants to impress on him that he’s still the leader.”

It’s a fitting reunion for 2021, which will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Torchwood‘s premiere as well as the 50th monthly Torchwood audio adventure . The synopsis reads,

“On a dark and stormy night in Cardiff, the city is in danger, and the Doctor’s put himself in charge of Torchwood in order to save it. In a sealed recording studio, the voices of the dead have been playing for 17 years. Was it the project of a madman, or is this the site of something terrible? Torchwood has been hunting for the Doctor since 1879. And now they’ve found him. They may regret it.”

Tennant said of the reunion, “Because this isn’t a Doctor Who story, the Doctor doesn’t have to be ahead of everything and saving the day. What’s interesting about this story – from the Doctor’s point of view – is he sort of messes up. It’s a story about the Doctor being a bit imperfect which is nice to see now and again actually.”

Absent Friends will also feature Gareth David-Lloyd reprising his role as Ianto Jones.

The audio adventure will be released in May 2021, via Big Finish.

