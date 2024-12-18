Jod Na is at his most relatable in this week’s ‘Skeleton Crew’

There is a lot to love about Skeleton Crew. Whether you are part of the Neel Nation or you just want to be a space pirate yourself, there is something for everyone on the new Disney+ series. The most relatable character does happen to be Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood though.

This week fans were given a brilliant episode directed by the Daniels. Titled “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin,” the episode took our beloved crew to a planet that was similar to At Attin and left us with SM-33 (Nick Frost) remembering exactly why he couldn’t remember At Attin. Within the episode, Jod Na is left behind by Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her crew when they go to explore.

Luckily, Jod Na is an adult who doesn’t let the kids tell him what to do because he does end up saving their lives. But more than that, he has one of the most relatable lines in the entire show so far. As Jod Na is with SM-33, the people at war on At Achrann find their ship and discover the duo. When they begin asking questions, Jod Na has a simple response: “You know what? Just shoot me.”

using this on the daily pic.twitter.com/RR0NcjbxM8 — Damon (@DamonTweet) December 18, 2024

You’re probably wondering to yourself how can this be relatable. Well, let me explain: It just is. In all seriousness, there comes a time when you simply don’t want to be bothered and that’s kind of what is happening with Jod Na here.

He’s been taken on this journey, is at the will of a bunch of children, and now he has blasters pointed at him. I get it. Imagine you’re stuck on a ship with a robot who cannot help you. I would also be at my wits end and that’s what happened here!

Jod Na is cool

There are few adults who would entertain these kids. Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) is constantly running around, causing chaos, Fern is ordering everyone around, and Jod Na has to keep Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) alive. The only one who does her own thing is KB (Kyriana Kratter). I bet her and Jod Na are friends.

The point is that he simply is just dragged on this journey and doesn’t have a say in things because the kids are in charge. And then he gets stuck with a droid he has to reprogram all before a bunch of people show up and point guns at him. The gut reaction of “just shoot me” is justified and relatable. And now we have a great reaction image to use when we just don’t want to deal with the nonsense on social media anymore.

So thank you, Skeleton Crew. I will be using that image of Jude Law whenever someone annoys me on social media and I will do so proudly. I just hope that Jod Na does not turn out to be a bad guy. Mainly because I love that he’s just down to venture the galaxy with these random children who are trying to get home.

