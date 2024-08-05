The Internet Is Convinced They’ve Found the Source of J.K. Rowling’s Descent Into Bigotry

J.K. Rowling was once best known for being the author of the Harry Potter series, but in recent years, that legacy has been overshadowed by her virulent transphobia.

Most recently, Rowling began attacking female Olympic Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after she won in a bout against Angela Carini of Italy. Rowling was one of several high-profile bigots to spread hateful misinformation falsely claiming Khelif is transgender. It was just the latest escalation in the campaign of bigotry that seems to have taken over Rowling’s life.

People are rightly condemning and mocking Rowling for her bigotry, and in doing so they’ve noticed something rather interesting. Rowling’s previous social media profile picture featured her sitting in her living room, with what looked to many like black mold on the walls behind her.

i’m 100% in on the theory that JK Rowling is the way that she is because there’s black mold in her house pic.twitter.com/TM6x7rVMJn — REDACTED Sportello (@BenShh1) July 31, 2024

Is it really black mold? It could just be some scuffs or shadows, or a terrible home design choice, but it sure looks like black mold crawling up the walls of her home. Either way, social media has been having a field day with it.

jk rowling’s profile picture revealing visible black mold that is apparently growing up her walls is probably the greatest chekhov’s gun of all time — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 1, 2024

JK Rowling: then, at age 53, Ron divorces Hermione to go follow his favorite wizarding band The Crumpty Dumpys.



The black mold living on her walls: Feeeeeeeeed meeeeeee — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) July 31, 2024

JK Rowling: perhaps I should work on a new book today

The black mold growing up her walls: how about we transvestigate an Olympian instead — Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) August 1, 2024

RIP Edgar Allan Poe. You would have loved watching a beloved children's author slowly driven to insanity by black mold inside the walls of her castle. — mkb (@MatthewKBegbie) August 5, 2024

Let’s not kid ourselves too much, as hilarious as the meme is. It’s almost certainly not black mold. Black mold spores can cause breathing difficulties and fungus infection, and there have been some high-profile cases in Britain recently of landlords leaving their tenants to suffer in mold-covered rooms. In 2020, a toddler died because of mold exposure, and it continues to be a serious issue affecting the lives of multiple people. But Rowling is a billionaire, and such issues do not affect her—or, most likely, concern her. (not that that makes her immune to their effects, of course …)

Rowling has now changed her profile picture to something even more bizarre. The new pic shows her sitting in front of what looks like a, uh, very noticeable piece of anatomy.

jk rowling ditched the black mold pic for whatever the fuck we have here pic.twitter.com/XvYLi2GUp8 — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) August 4, 2024

Is she trying to send some sort of garbled message to her equally hopeless fans? Who knows, but she’s rightly a laughingstock at the moment.

