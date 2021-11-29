Jill Biden Unveils White House Christmas Decor That Isn’t a Waking Nightmare

While 2021 stretches on into the infinite flat circle that is pandemic life, there are some welcome and very real changes that have come this year. Joe Biden is now president, vaccines are plentiful in the U.S. and available to anyone who wants them, and Christmas returns to the White House. Today, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday décor and her theme for the season, “Gifts from the Heart.”

The Bidens released a joint statement: “As we celebrate our first holiday season in the White House, we are inspired by the Americans we have met across the country, time and again reminding us that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite.”

This is a welcome change from the previous four holiday seasons, where decorations were led by Melania “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff” Trump. Melania’s holiday tenure, like the rest of her time as first lady, was brittle, cold, and lacking any appreciation or understanding of her role in things.

During the Melania era, the White House decor resembled a cross between the Upside Down in Stranger Things and Christmastime in Gilead. It was, to quote many, “some spooky ass shit.” For all of Fox News’s crowing about the “war on Christmas,” they never made a peep about Melania’s offensive strike on Christmas magic. Let’s take a look back at Melania’s Krampus-like approach to the holidays (apologies to Krampus):

why do the White House Christmas decorations look like Voldemort is about to come back pic.twitter.com/nF0GxCaxUq — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) November 27, 2017

This is Melania Trump’s only job and she does it like a Martian on NyQuil. pic.twitter.com/OjFUleIevR — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) November 26, 2018

In contrast, Dr. Jill is decorating like a flesh and blood human who understands what the holidays are all about: family, love, friendship, and not giving children nightmares. Let’s take a look at what she’s done so far:

Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room! pic.twitter.com/od943V0k5Q — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity. pic.twitter.com/fsaYFthIqH — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

Gift of performing arts pic.twitter.com/uH7riBdAx8 — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) November 29, 2021

Christmas at the White House. The Bidens turned the gingerbread White House into a village this year, honoring frontline workers who helped during the pandemic. A gingerbread warehouse, school, grocery store, post office, fire, police and gas stations, and a hospital were added. pic.twitter.com/3avcLkx8Wq — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) November 29, 2021

Wait, are those wreaths? And ribbons? And presents? Where are the murder trees and the yuletide yawning chasm of despair? Where are the creepy Trump children lurking in the background dressed like they shop at Slendermen’s Wearhouse?

It’s nice to see the White House not looking like a dystopian nightmare for Christmas. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 29, 2021

What a treat to see the White House resembling an actual home as opposed to a gold mausoleum. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to Dr. Jill and everyone who made this year’s decorations possible!

Join me in thanking the over 100 volunteers from the local area who helped decorate the White House for the holiday season! As we look to a new year full of possibility, may gifts from the heart light our path forward. https://t.co/aKBA9IHX9S — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

