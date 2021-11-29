Skip to main content

Jill Biden Unveils White House Christmas Decor That Isn’t a Waking Nightmare

Christmas no longer looks like the set of 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

By Chelsea SteinerNov 29th, 2021, 4:37 pm
 

U.S. first lady Jill Biden smiles after she read her book Don’t Forget, God Bless our Troops to a second-grade class from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, in the State Dining Room of the White House November 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. First lady Jill Biden unveiled the 2021 White House holiday décor today with the theme “Gifts from the Heart”. A variety of interactive viewing experiences will be launched on digital platforms.

While 2021 stretches on into the infinite flat circle that is pandemic life, there are some welcome and very real changes that have come this year. Joe Biden is now president, vaccines are plentiful in the U.S. and available to anyone who wants them, and Christmas returns to the White House. Today, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday décor and her theme for the season, “Gifts from the Heart.”

The Bidens released a joint statement: “As we celebrate our first holiday season in the White House, we are inspired by the Americans we have met across the country, time and again reminding us that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite.”

This is a welcome change from the previous four holiday seasons, where decorations were led by Melania “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff” Trump. Melania’s holiday tenure, like the rest of her time as first lady, was brittle, cold, and lacking any appreciation or understanding of her role in things.

During the Melania era, the White House decor resembled a cross between the Upside Down in Stranger Things and Christmastime in Gilead. It was, to quote many, “some spooky ass shit.” For all of Fox News’s crowing about the “war on Christmas,” they never made a peep about Melania’s offensive strike on Christmas magic. Let’s take a look back at Melania’s Krampus-like approach to the holidays (apologies to Krampus):

In contrast, Dr. Jill is decorating like a flesh and blood human who understands what the holidays are all about: family, love, friendship, and not giving children nightmares. Let’s take a look at what she’s done so far:

Wait, are those wreaths? And ribbons? And presents? Where are the murder trees and the yuletide yawning chasm of despair? Where are the creepy Trump children lurking in the background dressed like they shop at Slendermen’s Wearhouse?

What a treat to see the White House resembling an actual home as opposed to a gold mausoleum. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to Dr. Jill and everyone who made this year’s decorations possible!

