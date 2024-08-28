Jeremy Allen White continues to make the internet drool with his second Calvin Klein campaign

Jeremy Allen White has had a steady rise in Hollywood over the years, coming to audiences’ notice through the comedy-drama Shameless before achieving widespread recognition courtesy of the FX drama The Bear.

The 33-year-old is often perceived as a sex symbol in modern Hollywood, with his personal life being the subject of great attention from tabloids. White recently modeled in a photoshoot for Calvin Klein, almost eight months after going viral for posing for the brand’s first campaign of the year in January. Like the first time around, images of The Iron Claw actor are being drooled over on social media.

The behind-the-scenes campaign images are shot in sunny Los Angeles, where White can be seen posing poolside with a handsome dog in the background. In another click, he can be seen sporting the brand’s denim half jacket while lounging on the floor. The campaign is shot by famous fashion photographer Mert Alas, who also shot the actor’s first project with the fashion house.

The ad’s video features The Shacks’ “Crimson and Clover,” with White donning an assortment of Calvin Klein apparel: the ’90s Straight, Slim Fit, and Standard Straight Jeans. The ’90s Trucker Jacket and Monogram Logo T-Shirt also make an appearance, along with Modern Cotton Air and Cotton Classic underwear.

Calvin Klein is famous for tapping actors and musicians for their campaigns, with the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and FKA Twigs appearing in their past and present ads. The roster also includes some of the most famous supermodels in the world, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

White’s upcoming projects include the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, for which the actor started vocal training recently. The project is set around the making of rocker’s 1982 album Nebraska, with Scott Cooper writing and directing. He was most recently seen in the third season of The Bear, which premiered on Hulu on June 26.

