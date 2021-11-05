Dolly Parton to Finally Guest Star in Final Season of Grace and Frankie

Dolly Parton will finally stumble into the beach house kitchen of Grace and Frankie for their final season.

Earlier this year, the first four episodes of Season 7 dropped on Netflix in a surprise drop. I didn’t think it was happening. I assumed the series was over, but it came to fill my afternoon with delight. The final 12 episodes of Season 7 will premiere in 2022, and this time Dolly will be coming with them.

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin first came together in the 1980s comedy 9 to 5 as three working women who decide to get even against their egotistical, sexist vice president, Frank Hart. Since then, they have been part of a cultural dynamic trio, and ever since the show started people have been wondering if Dolly would ever make her way onto the Netflix show.

Now it’ll finally be happening, and the internet is delighted.

If you’ve somehow missed out so far, Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. Grace and Frankie were married to Sal (Sam Waterston) and Robert (Martin Sheen), but Sal and Robert were secretly in love with each other. After decades of pretending, they decide to divorce their wives and get married leaving the women to enter their third act together.

In the latest seasons, Grace has remarried, but her husband Nick (Peter Gallagher) gets into problems with the law goes to jail, leaving a lot of secret money all over the house. I can’t wait to see how things wrap up when the rest of the season arrives.

