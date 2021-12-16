Jeff Garlin has been under investigation for three years due to on-set misconduct on the ABC show The Goldbergs. Now, he is finally exiting the show.

Earlier this month, a Vanity Fair article was released that explained that the actor “allegedly engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable.” In addition to using language that some people found uncomfortable, abusive, and demeaning, sources also said that Garlin would touch or hug people regardless of whether they were comfortable with that.

One source told the publication, “He got away with it because he would call himself out for it—saying he was a big teddy bear, saying things like, ‘Oh you know me, just a big bowl of mush, I’m a hugger. I just love you.’”

In the previous interview, Garlin said he hadn’t been fired, but today, it has been made clear that a mutual agreement was reached that Garlin will not be returning to the show.

During the Vanity Fair interview, Garlin attempted to explain his “behavior issues” away as misunderstandings. “There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set.” He claims that he and Sony have a difference in viewpoint about what his comedy process is.

“My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote “unsafe” workspace,” he said. “Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace—I don’t understand how that is. And I’m on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

He denies being physical and says, in terms of demeaning comments, that “whoever it is that feels this way has it out for me. That’s my true belief. I would never physically put myself to someone. And I would never hatefully say something to anyone.”

One of his on-set comments cited in the complaints was saying, “Oh, my vagina” in front of cast and crew, which Garlin says doesn’t apply to an unsafe workspace.

“If I said something silly and offensive, and I’m working at an insurance company, I think it’s a different situation. If I, as the star of the show, demanded a gun range and on set, and I was firing guns every day and I was a little bit loose—to me, that’s an unsafe work atmosphere. If I threatened people, that’s an unsafe work atmosphere. None of that goes on ever with me. That’s not who I am. I am sorry to tell you that there really is no big story. Unless you want to do a story about political correctness,” he said.

Sony Pictures TV has not said anything about Garlin’s exit so far.

(via Yahoo, image: ABC/Scott Everett White)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]