Jeff Bridges is forever the Dude. The star of The Big Lebowski let the world know back in October of 2020 that he was diagnosed with cancer and we all were supporting him in his journey to getting healthy. Luckily, Bridges seems to be doing well and shared a wonderful update on JeffBridges.com with all the news!

“My cancer is in remission – the ‘9+12’ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” Bridges wrote and I truly and honestly started to cry for joy. My love of Bridges is something that has just been with me throughout my entire life and I always looked up to him and his work in awe. So when he shared with the world that he was sick, it felt as if someone I personally knew needed all our support, and I wanted to send the Dude all the good vibes I could.

Happily, Bridges updated us all that his cancer is in remission and that he is COVID-free and vaccinated! He shared an update on his COVID case. Back in March of 2021, Bridges contracted COVID prior to getting the vaccine but has since gotten his two doses and is feeling a lot better! “COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” he wrote, going on to say “I heard the vaccine can help with Long Haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

It seems as if Jeff Bridges is also working with an incredible physical therapist to get him off of the oxygen tank. “I’ve been working out with a great therapist, Zack Wermers. We’ve been concentrating on getting me off the oxygen assistance, which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around. The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader,” he wrote, including a picture of Darth Vader.

Then, to further my tears, Bridges shared his goal of walking his daughter Haley down the aisle without his oxygen. “Thanks to Zack and my terrific medical team, I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle, but do the father/daughter dance with her without the oxygen,” he shared. He also talked about The Old Man and his excitement to getting back to work and even shared a sneak peek!

Jeff Bridges means a lot to so many of us. I grew up calling him my “famous dad” because he looks like my own father. So when Bridges and my dad both were diagnosed with similar types of cancer around the same time, it was a lot for me to personally handle. Knowing that Bridges has his cancer in remission and that he is fully vaccinated and came out of COVID on the better side? It all means the world to me.

I wish Jeff Bridges and the Bridges family nothing but happiness as he continues to get healthy, and I hope he keeps updating us all on his website.

(image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

