Sending All the Good Vibes to Jeff Bridges as He Shares His Cancer Diagnosis With Fans

By Rachel LeishmanOct 20th, 2020, 3:09 pm

Jeff Bridges accepting his Golden Globe

Last night was a bit of a shock as legendary actor Jeff Bridges took to social media to share that he’d been diagnosed with Lymphoma. The Tron star (yes, I’m using Tron as my reference point, sshhhhh) shared the following message on Twitter:

Instantly, fans and fellow actors began sharing well wishes for the actor.

I will be completely honest: This is hard news for me to cover. For as long as I can remember, I always associated my father and Jeff Bridges. They look a lot alike, my dad is basically the Dude, and I always just connected the two, and now, for both Jeff Bridges and my father to get cancer diagnoses in 2020, it’s been a bit of a trip.

But I wish nothing but good vibes for Bridges. He’s truly one of the best out there. He just wants people to be happy, live their best lives, and tell stories for us to enjoy. Twitter erupted into well wishes for the actor and musician and wanted nothing more than for him to get healthy and kick this cancer’s ass.

I know I’m not alone in my love for Jeff Bridges. He’s one of those actors who is beloved by so many and for good reason. He’s had an incredible career and continues to put out amazing films while giving us his music and photography, as well.

Thinking of you, Jeff, and sending all the good vibes to you and your family.

(image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

