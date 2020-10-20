Sending All the Good Vibes to Jeff Bridges as He Shares His Cancer Diagnosis With Fans

Last night was a bit of a shock as legendary actor Jeff Bridges took to social media to share that he’d been diagnosed with Lymphoma. The Tron star (yes, I’m using Tron as my reference point, sshhhhh) shared the following message on Twitter:

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Instantly, fans and fellow actors began sharing well wishes for the actor.

I will be completely honest: This is hard news for me to cover. For as long as I can remember, I always associated my father and Jeff Bridges. They look a lot alike, my dad is basically the Dude, and I always just connected the two, and now, for both Jeff Bridges and my father to get cancer diagnoses in 2020, it’s been a bit of a trip.

But I wish nothing but good vibes for Bridges. He’s truly one of the best out there. He just wants people to be happy, live their best lives, and tell stories for us to enjoy. Twitter erupted into well wishes for the actor and musician and wanted nothing more than for him to get healthy and kick this cancer’s ass.

Jeff Bridges is an American treasure and must be protected at all costs. — Meaghan Oppenheimer (@MoppyOpps) October 20, 2020

Hey 2020, leave Jeff Bridges out of this! — Travon Free (@Travon) October 20, 2020

Jeff Bridges is my favorite living actor. I hope to be able to say that for many years to come. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) October 20, 2020

Sending Jeff Bridges good vibes with these pictures of Jeff Bridges that I love with my whole heart that Jeff Bridges took himself. pic.twitter.com/x85sZtMOwr — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 20, 2020

I’m sure one of the only things we could ALL agree on as a planet is that we ALL wish you well Jeff Bridges. sending you positive vibes man. — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) October 20, 2020

Oh, man. Sending you well wishes and a speedy recovery. My dad had Hodgkins lymphoma. The chemo wasn’t fun but it kicked his cancer and he went into remission. — 🍁🦇 Alisha “Scary Name Here” Grauso 🎃👻 (@AlishaGrauso) October 20, 2020

I love you so much, Jeff. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 20, 2020

I know I’m not alone in my love for Jeff Bridges. He’s one of those actors who is beloved by so many and for good reason. He’s had an incredible career and continues to put out amazing films while giving us his music and photography, as well.

Thinking of you, Jeff, and sending all the good vibes to you and your family.

(image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com