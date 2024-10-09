LEGO Jazz Quartet
Get groovy with this LEGO jazz quartet

The great thing about LEGO is that there’s a set for everyone. Perhaps you like animals? Or maybe you enjoy Halloween? Then you’re all set (excuse the pun). But what if you love jazz music?

Well, good news, because LEGO has just released this stunning set of a jazz quartet playing their instruments. It’s actually a LEGO Ideas submission from a designer called Hsinwei Chi. It’s one of the few Ideas to make it through LEGO’s rigorous selection process to become an official (and now highly sought-after) LEGO set.

The set includes a pianist, bassist, trumpeter, and drummer, all dressed impeccably. Additionally, the figures can be arranged in different poses, as all the best LEGO figures can. You don’t even have to have the band all together, you can split them up and give one to each of your friends to construct. LEGO included four build booklets in the set so you can do just that!

Different views of the LEGO jazz quartet
(LEGO/Amazon)

This is a LEGO set for advanced LEGO-ers, as it contains 1606 pieces and some of the construction is rather fiddly. It’ll all be worth it when you’re done, however! It’s not a cheap set, as it will set you back $99.99. Be careful not to lose any of the pieces while you’re building! (Although, if you do, LEGO offers a service where you can request replacement pieces.)

You can pick it up from any good LEGO retailer and, of course, the LEGO store. Once you’ve built your jazz quartet, the only thing left to do is decide where to display them. Next to your records? On the windowsill for all to see? Maybe you want to pick up some more LEGO-themed music sets (there are plenty) and have a whole shelf filled with them instead? It’s up to you!

