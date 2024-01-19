Jason Momoa Is the Guy Fieri of Unconventional Art

Jason Momoa’s new HBO Max show On the Roam will get you just as excited for unconventional art as Guy Firei does about greasy diner food.

Of all the new reality television hitting streaming, I never expected to see a travel show starring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. In the same vein as Guy Firei or the late Anthony Bourdain, who travel around looking for good stories as much as—if not more than—they’re after good food, Momoa does the same thing, only for art. Movie stardom allowed Momoa to pursue his genuine passion, finding beautiful art in unexpected places and building friendships with those people.

The first episode of On the Roam opens with Momoa talking about how his dream has always been building art with people who share the same passion while traveling America. Then the perfect theme song for this show kicks on: “Wherever I May Roam” by Metallica. (I’m biased because it is one of my all-time favorite jams.)

Each episode covers a different type of artistry, with the first one being about one of Momoa’s biggest loves, old motorcycles. Teaming up with other antique bike enthusiasts, Momoa re-builds a 1936 Harley Davidson and paints it his favorite shade of pink.

Even if you’ve never had a passion for motorcycles or any of the other unconventional art covered in the show, On the Roam will open your heart. Momoa’s excitement and passion will make you care about these art forms almost as much as he does. There’s also an almost complete absence of toxic masculinity in On the Roam. Momoa is a physical guy who shows his admiration through hugs. (Plus his brightly manicured nails and love of pink are something that should be normalized.) All the men verbalize their love and respect for one another. The nostalgic and gorgeous camera work makes the show an emotional journey. It may feel a little over-sentimental at times, yet it could inspire you to pursue the passions in your own life.

The first two episodes are available to watch now, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. On the Roam is only available on Max.

