James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ makes me want to rewatch ‘Smallville’ and that’s the best compliment I can give

Finally, finally, we’ve been given a glimpse of what’s to come with James Gunn’s Superman, and it’s clear we’re all a little excited.

The first trailer for the film, which is due to be released on July 11, 2025, provides a moving and hopeful montage of David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Superman. Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is there in all her glory, as is the goodest boy Krypto and a slew of familiar DC heroes and villains. Clearly, there’s plenty to be excited about.

I’ll admit it, and I know this probably makes me biased, but I’ve never been the biggest fan of Zack Snyder’s work with the DCEU and Superman as a character. I’ve always been partial to a more hopeful, colorful, and at times corny version of Superman, mostly because my favorite portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman is actually from Smallville. Yes, I know what you’re thinking—how can my favorite version of Superman possibly be from a cheesy WB/CW show where Clark’s alter ego was mostly known as “The Blur”?

What can I say? That show means a lot to me, and the trailer for Superman made me want to watch it all over again.

Yes, it’s cheesy, yes, the first few seasons fell into the “meteor-infection-of-the-week” trap, and yes, there is teen show drama aplenty. It isn’t as narratively strong as Superman & Lois is, either. Smallville was so earnest, though. It was fun, over-the-top, heartfelt, and at times sexy, and Clark was just so full of hope, even when he was stuck in the Phantom Zone. If Corenswet and Brosnahan have even a quarter of Tom Welling and Erica Durance’s chemistry as Clark and Lois, I will sit in that theater with the biggest smile on my face. If there’s anyone capable of living up to Michael Rosenbaum’s legacy as Lex Luthor, I fully believe it’s Nicholas Hoult.

Of course, a brief trailer with minimal dialogue doesn’t provide us with much to go on, but it’s reassurance enough for me that Gunn isn’t afraid of leaning into what makes Superman a beacon of light and hope on Earth the same way Smallville did. This doesn’t really surprise me, though—I will always be thankful to Gunn for how he treated the Guardians of the Galaxy. If there’s anyone who can balance superheroing, hopefulness, and tragedy in equal measure, it’s him.

It’s down to Corenswet, too, however. Of all the Kryptonian Supermen we have been introduced to since Tom Welling came on the scene, I feel Corenswet has the most in common with Smallville’s version of the character. Seeing him on screen, wearing those iconic yet often derided red trunks—which Corenswet advocated for himself, as he wanted to wear a suit that would convey Clark’s wish to be approachable despite being the most powerful being on Earth—reminded me of the Smallville episodes in which Clark does everything in his power to make those he’s helping feel comfortable around him, even when they find out his secret, even when they’re going through the most stressful week of their lives. Smallville knew that Clark’s desire to help while in Clark mode was just as important as his desire to help while in Superman mode, and I feel like James Gunn’s version will remember how vital that is, too.

So, until July finally rolls around, I’ll be rewatching Smallville a few episodes at a time.

