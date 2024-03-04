James Gunn’s Superman Logo Has Me Thinking

A good Superman logo can make or break a movie. We grew up with this character so if the coloring or the logo are just slightly off, it can be hard for a lot of viewers to get over it. James Gunn seems to have taken that to heart when making SUPERMAN (formerly known as Superman: Legacy).

Recommended Videos

Many thought that Gunn’s logo would resemble something more like the Kingdom Come version of Superman’s emblem. Instead, what we saw in an Instagram post from Gunn (which also announced the title change) almost looks more like Brandon Routh’s logo from Superman Returns. With a slightly darker red, the yellow background, and a dark blue suit, we know: Our Superman is coming!

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn wrote. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

Starting principal photography on Superman’s birthday is just that extra bit of nerdy goodness that we love to see. And with a cast like this, we’re in for such a treat.

Previously, Gunn has revealed a picture of the entire cast together after a table read that included the cast as follows: David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), María Gabriela de Faría (the Engineer), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), and Terence Rosemore (Otis).

A logo that reminds me of the past

Henry Cavill’s Superman logo was darker overall. Brandon Routh did have the Kingdom Come logo on during his return but what makes this specific logo special is that it is just slightly different from those that have come before it and it makes us see how this take on the character is going to be slightly different. Which is, honestly, what I want from SUPERMAN.

You can’t tell much from this image outside of what it is not but it is still so exciting to just get to see everything surrounding SUPERMAN coming together. The minute I see Lois Lane in costume, I think I might start to cry.

Do I think that this logo is calling back to the past versions of the character? Maybe! I think Gunn, if anyone, understands the legacy that he’s continuing with this movie. So I wouldn’t be surprised if this is supposed to be a nod to the previous Superman logos. What it does show us though is that Superman is in good hands.

Our excitement over the logo shows how deeply we all love this character too. It is not every day that a logo can have multiple pieces written about it with everyone screaming for hours. That’s what Superman/Clark Kent/Kal-El can do and I love that we are getting a new take on the character from James Gunn.

(featured image: DC Comics)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]