I’m Absolutely Here for James Gunn Dragging Fake Casting Rumors

By Rachel LeishmanMar 10th, 2021, 12:58 pm

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 24: James Gunn attends the UK Premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" at Empire Leicester Square on July 24, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

When it comes to “sources” on information, there are lots of outlets out there just making stuff up about our favorite geek properties to get clicks. Personally, I just label their news as “online rumors” if I want to talk about what they put into the world and move on with my life. Recently, the phenomenon struck again with some Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting rumors, and luckily James Gunn was not here for it.

Illuminerdi doubled-down on their “source” despite the fact that Gunn proved them wrong and he, yet again, called them out.

Celebrities joined in to make jokes about the “Zac Efron”-type casting.

What’s sad is that this is what it has come to. For years, we’ve had to listen to a variety of sources push lies into the internet and people take them as truth. Despite the constant pleas from fans and other reporters alike, these false rumors are still taken as fact and over and over again, and we have to watch the internet get excited or angry about something that isn’t true.

So I’m glad Gunn called it out and I hope that it’ll maybe stop people from looking to these outlets as their sources. Look, I get it. We want news to happen or sometimes we hear something and we want it to be true. If I were particularly unscrupulous, I’d constantly be pushing the “news” that Pedro Pascal was going to be Kraven the Hunter to try and force it to become a reality, but alas, I prefer to keep my personal wants and theories as just that.

I don’t think creatives should have to log online and defend themselves against false production rumors, but it’s the reality of online culture. They thrive on the internet jumping on the bandwagon of whatever they’re falsely pushing out and they thrive in it. We need to be better about looking at who is spreading these rumors and recognizing that we can’t trust sites like them to give us “exclusive” news on the film industry.

(image: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.