I’m Absolutely Here for James Gunn Dragging Fake Casting Rumors

When it comes to “sources” on information, there are lots of outlets out there just making stuff up about our favorite geek properties to get clicks. Personally, I just label their news as “online rumors” if I want to talk about what they put into the world and move on with my life. Recently, the phenomenon struck again with some Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting rumors, and luckily James Gunn was not here for it.

There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a “Caucasian” if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense? https://t.co/dxZJUMvtVs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2021

Illuminerdi doubled-down on their “source” despite the fact that Gunn proved them wrong and he, yet again, called them out.

Your information can’t be corroborated because not a single part of it is true. And you may not be lying but, if not, whoever your “source” is definitely is. Update your story. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2021

Celebrities joined in to make jokes about the “Zac Efron”-type casting.

Zac Efron but not TOO Zac Efron, sorry. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2021

This was not the way I wanted to find out I’m out of the running for Adam Warlock. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 10, 2021

What’s sad is that this is what it has come to. For years, we’ve had to listen to a variety of sources push lies into the internet and people take them as truth. Despite the constant pleas from fans and other reporters alike, these false rumors are still taken as fact and over and over again, and we have to watch the internet get excited or angry about something that isn’t true.

So I’m glad Gunn called it out and I hope that it’ll maybe stop people from looking to these outlets as their sources. Look, I get it. We want news to happen or sometimes we hear something and we want it to be true. If I were particularly unscrupulous, I’d constantly be pushing the “news” that Pedro Pascal was going to be Kraven the Hunter to try and force it to become a reality, but alas, I prefer to keep my personal wants and theories as just that.

I don’t think creatives should have to log online and defend themselves against false production rumors, but it’s the reality of online culture. They thrive on the internet jumping on the bandwagon of whatever they’re falsely pushing out and they thrive in it. We need to be better about looking at who is spreading these rumors and recognizing that we can’t trust sites like them to give us “exclusive” news on the film industry.

(image: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]