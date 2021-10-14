A meme has been going around Twitter the last few days, asking users to “pitch a movie with two pictures, no caption.” As far as memes go, it’s fine. A lot of people are just using it to post two pictures of actors they’d like to see onscreen together, but others have proposed some genuinely fun and creative ideas.

pitch a movie with two pictures no captionhttps://t.co/S4r3913irK pic.twitter.com/i946CEhov3 — darth™ (@darth) October 12, 2021

Pitch a movie with two pictures. No caption. https://t.co/LeNVWEJ10h pic.twitter.com/NzrtLgkfBk — Spooky Yaki Mansion (@SuperYakiShop) October 12, 2021

Then director James Gunn went and posted something … different: the cast of Gilligan’s Island side by side with a 16th Century depiction of a cannibalistic feast. It’s bleak! And intriguing. And as it turns out, it’s not actually Gunn’s idea.

In a follow-up tweet, Gunn gives us an incredible bit of Hollywood lore.

“A true story,” he writes. “In the late 90’s screenwriting GOAT Charlie Kaufman pitched a movie version of Gilligan’s Island where the islanders, starving & desperate, started killing & eating each other. Warner Bros wanted to do it – but Sherwood Schwartz, the creator, said no way.”

A true story: In the late 90’s screenwriting GOAT Charlie Kaufman pitched a movie version of Gilligan’s Island where the islanders, starving & desperate, started killing & eating each other. Warner Bros wanted to do it – but Sherwood Schwartz, the creator, said no way. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 13, 2021

Gunn said that after he directed Guardians of Galaxy, he tried to resurrect the idea. Kaufman—the brilliant, beautiful mind behind movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich, and Adaptation.—was still onboard. Warner Bros. was also interested. But Schwartz’s estate still said no.

I get that the creator and now his estate wanted to maintain the wholesome legacy of the classic show. I understand it, but that doesn’t mean I have to like it. I want the gritty cannibalistic sitcom movie, dammit!

“Anyway, if the Schwartz estate changes their mind, I’m here,” Gunn wrote.

There’s no end in sight for all these Tiger King follow-ups. A Carole Baskin series is coming to Discovery+. (via Vulture)

Season 3 of Netflix’s You drops tomorrow, and it was just renewed for a season 4. (via TV Line)

These Stranger Things Magic the Gathering cards are pretty cool! (via IGN)

Welp, the day hath come. #StarWarsVisions RONIN is here. If you’ve ever wanted to see Star Wars reinterpreted through the lens of its narrative lineage in Japanese myth and history, this is The Book. 1/ pic.twitter.com/uPcT5dk8hT — Star Wars Visions: RONIN — out now! (@EmmaCandon) October 12, 2021

Gary Paulsen, prolific author of Hatchet and over 200 other books and short stories, has passed away at 82. (via AV Club)

Check out some of the gorgeous winning images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. (via NPR)

Six books about Octavia Butler to serve as a great companion to her own brilliant work. (via The Portalist)

What did you all see out there today?

(image: CBS/Warer Bros Television)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]