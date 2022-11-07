James Gunn Acknowledges Fans and Teases the Scale of the ‘New DCU’

The Suicide Squad/Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was recently named, along with Peter Safran, as the head of the newly minted DC Studios, and it was probably one of the smartest things Warner Bros. Discovery has ever done. Gunn is a trusted figure in superhero media and has delivered some of the most well regarded installments in the DCU. On Sunday, the new co-CEO of DC Studios took the twitter to acknowledge the fans.

Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

“As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter and I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, and let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC,” Gunn tweeted, acknowledging both #SaveLegendsofTomorrow and #ReleaseTheAyerCut—two campaigns that have only grown in popularity.

He continued, “Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening and open to everything as we embark on this journey, and will continue to do so for the next few years. But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, and telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

There is so much distrust for David Zaslav, the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, right now that seeing Gunn take the reins to tell fans they are being seen is key. Because I don’t think they can go back. Even with the Synder Cut being probably one of the best DCU products (imo), that was still a lot of money for a vision that the studio is moving on. But, by acknowledging it, Gunn has shown fans that he understands the frustration, particularly the idea that the old studio diluted and hindered the creativity of some of the directors they brought in (Ayer) and ended some big shows too soon (Legends). There are some fears that Gunn might have to deal with that diluting of his work, but hopefully this co-CEO position will mean that, in his contract, there is more creative control.

If DC wants to move forward, it needs a strong vision that loves DC and can make quality work. Gunn has proven that, and hopefully, he can bring a team together who can take DC to the next place. As a DC fan, that’s all I want for 2023. Even if he can’t bring back the Batgirl movie, maybe he can do something to help that team get some version of their vision out there. I’ll wait for the full reveals, but I’m going to be cautiously optimistic.

(via Yahoo News, featured image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

