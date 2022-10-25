One of Marvel’s Top Talents Is Taking Over DC Films and We’re So Excited!

In news that has my DC-loving heart very excited, there’s a new duo in charge of what is now being called DC Studios, and it is James Gunn and Peter Safran! According to Deadline, Gunn and Safran will be Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios. And honestly this is the first time in a while where I am actually excited about the future of the DCEU!

Most recently, Gunn dipped his foot in the DC pond with both The Suicide Squad as well as his hit HBO Max series Peacemaker, so to know that he’ll be heading the franchise is an exciting step for fans of these heroes. The two will still report to David Zaslav, who does seem very excited to have them as part of this universe.

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” Zaslav said. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”

Gunn and Safran put out a join statement about the new titles, saying, “We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told. We’re especially enthusiastic about doing all of this with Mike, Pam, Casey, Channing, and the whole Warner Bros. Discovery team, and are grateful to David Zaslav, whose bold vision for the future of the franchise we share and allows for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most of all, we can’t wait to bring you all into the story of the DCU.”

The future is looking brighter

While I still want the announcement that Batgirl has gotten the go-ahead to still come out, this is exciting for DC fans. It’s been so up in the air for the last few years that having people who love comics in charge and giving us the content we love is a wonderful new adventure for fans to go on. I do hope we get more of some of the established characters we know and love, and that we get more from creatives like Cathy Yan who did Birds of Prey, because that was some of the DCEU stuff that actually worked.

But until we know more, at least we know that DC Studios is in the hands of people who care about these characters, and you have my attention.

