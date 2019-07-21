Kevin Feige Rolls Out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Comic Con and Holy Crap It’s Everything

Kevin Feige took the stage at Hall H at San Diego Comic Con yesterday to launch the hotly anticipated Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were so many announcements, some we knew about, and some we had no idea were coming. Feige thanked the audience for supporting the MCU’s first 23 movies and said that the Infinity Saga was officially ended.

He also announced that Avengers: Endgame had officially surpassed Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time. With such massive success, how does Marvel top the epic run of Phase 3? Here’s a look at what’s next:

FILM:

Black Widow – May 1, 2020

The long awaited Black Widow solo film, which is currently filming, will be the first film of Phase 4. The film is directed by Cate Shortland (SMILF) and written by Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby). In addition to Johansson, the cast includes Rachel Weisz as Malena, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Alexi, Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Yelena Belova, Ray Winstone (Beowulf), and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale). The film will take place shortly after Captain America: Civil War.

The Eternals – November 5, 2020

We’ve already heard some of the casting announcements for Chloe Zhao’s upcoming film, but the full cast was introduced on stage at Hall H. The cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Icarus), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). Ridloff, who was previously on The Walking Dead, will be the first deaf character in the MCU.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12, 2021

The first Asian MCU hero to get his own film, Shang-Chi will be played by Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience). The film, directed by Daniel Destin Cretton (The Glass Castle) will also star Awkwafina and Hong Kong star Tony Leung as The Mandarin.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021

If there’s anyone equipped to delve into the mysteries of the multiverse, it’s Doctor Strange himself. Director Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first film, is returning to his horror roots saying, “We’re gonna make the first scary MCU film.” Elizabeth Olson’s Scarlet Witch will be joining the good doctor, and the events of her spin-off show WandaVision will tie in with the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021

Perhaps the best pre-SDCC Marvel news was the return of director Taika Waititi to the Thor franchise. His follow-up film, Thor: Love and Thunder, will see Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return, as well as the new Thor rising: Natalie Portman will wield Mjolnir as Lady Thor.

Other films in the MCU pipeline include Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fantastic Four, and Mutants. Also in the works is a reboot of Blade, starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role.

Whew! That’s a lot. But wait … there’s more!

TELEVISION:

We already know that Marvel has a slew of shows planned for the upcoming streaming service Disney+. Here’s the rundown:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Fall 2020

Newly minted Captain America Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will join Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to take on Civil War villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Zemo appeared in a pre-taped message to the Hall H audience, saying “I can’t imagine what you all must be thinking. A villain seizes control of the panel and you expect me to threaten some unspeakable act of violence … I simply wanted to say hello to some old friends. Gentlemen, I’ll be seeing you very soon.”

WandaVision – Spring 2021

Elizabeth Olson’s Scarlet Witch must come to terms with the loss of Vision (Paul Bettany) after his death in Infinity War. But is he really gone for good? Joining her is Monica Rambeau, who we previously saw as an adorable kid in Captain Marvel. Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) will play the adult Monica, also known as hero Spectrum.

Loki – Spring 2021

Everyone’s favorite trickster god evaded death once again in Avengers: Endgame by stealing the Tesseract. The series will see Loki travel through time, but it won’t be the kinder Ragnarok Loki: it’s the villainous Avengers 2012 Loki that still has a lot to learn.

What If – Summer 2021

Marvel is taking a page out of their popular “What If” series to explore alternate timelines and plots in their new animated series. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will play The Watcher, who narrates the events of the multiverse. Vocal talent already cast includes Hayley Atwell and Natalie Portman.

Hawkeye – Fall 2021

Jeremy Renner will headline his own spin-off series as Clint Barton as he trains young Kate Bishop (yet to be cast) to take on the Hawkeye mantle.

Whew! Our heads are spinning. What Marvel reveal are you most excited about?

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

