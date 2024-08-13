The internet is celebrating almost a week of silence from its biggest troll (in the dungeon)

J.K. Rowling isn’t known for going radio silent on her X account. If anything, she is determined to triple down on her views and tweet even more if people tell her to stop. So, the sudden radio silence from Rowling’s account has everyone wondering what happened.

Recently, Rowling attacked Olympian Imane Khelif because Rowling decided that a woman shouldn’t be able to compete in women’s boxing if she isn’t feminine looking enough for her liking. (That is the rough version of what went down, but it was basically Rowling’s transphobia sending her on a witch hunt for cisgender women she wants to bar from womanhood, as well.)

Now that the Olympics are over, Khelif is taking action against those who attacked her online. According to the Associated Press, a complaint was filed with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor’s office that is geared towards stopping online hate and “cyber-harassment.” Her lawyer, Nabil Boudi, rightfully described the treatment of Khelif as a “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign.”

While we don’t have confirmation that Rowling is one of the people Khelif is targeting, many online are hopeful given how she acted. Rowling, who prides herself on being a feminist, attacked Khelif for days after Khelif’s match against Angela Carini, which Carini forfeited. Despite many pointing out how sexist her tweets were, she did what She Who Shall Not Be Named always does and doubled down.

So her silence is … interesting.

no jk rowling tweets in four days pic.twitter.com/ZOAt3l6F3z — matt (@mattxiv) August 12, 2024

Some pointed out that it could just be another factor keeping her off the internet.

Maybe she died. It happens — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) August 12, 2024

Myself included.

have we checked in with the mold? — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 12, 2024

Truly, we’ve all just wanted her to stop talking. It has gotten worse and worse recently, and every time she starts tweeting, we know she’s going to be incredibly transphobic and gross. So for her to suddenly be silent after the Olympics? What is going on?

We prayed for times like these. https://t.co/lMSb0fDOmc — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) August 12, 2024

Please, someone, make her stop talking.

We can’t save the legacy of Harry Potter; that’s gone. But we can try to stop the horrid wave of transphobia that results from Rowling’s crusade against the trans community. Her hatred of trans women existing fuels the vitriol spewed at these women who are just trying to live their authentic lives.

Yes, the jokes about Rowling’s mold coming to take her out or Khelif silencing her with threat of a lawsuit are fun, but I do hope that Rowling is deplatformed sooner rather than later. It isn’t going to stop unless someone actually does something, because Rowling thinks she is the one in the right. So jokes aside, I do hope that Khelif actually takes Rowling to court. Someone has got to stop her.

