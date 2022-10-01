It’s October 1st and Twitter Wants You to Get into the Halloween Spirit

It’s October 1, which means that the spooky season has officially begun. Halloween, which was once a single day event, has taken over stores nearly 2 months in advance. The Halloween industrial complex has only grown, as adults and children alike go all-in on pumpkins, Styrofoam tombstones, and all things scary. Maybe it’s the economic downshift, which has seen countless abandoned Payless Shoes storefronts and burnt out Joanne’s Fabrics transformed into Spirit Halloween stores. Or maybe it’s our collective desperation for anything whimsical and fun after a brutal few years. And don’t we deserve some scares, some candy, and some 12-foot tall skeletons after all we’ve been through? As a SoCal resident, it’s hard to feel seasonal, considering it’s still a sunny 90 degrees here. But even I can’t resist the siren song of a plastic witch that jangles tunelessly in the entryway of a Rite-Aid.

Social media is, of course, celebrating the official start of the season, in the only way it knows how, with memes on memes on memes. So go ahead and turn on that black light, hang up some cobwebs, and watch Hocus Pocus for the 50th time. You deserve it.

Dang ol’ me on September 30 vs. October 1 pic.twitter.com/N50pUNR4aa — Boomhauer (@_Boomhauer) October 1, 2022

Me at 12:00 AM on October 1: pic.twitter.com/F4PaycIyGf — 🧡🕸 Halloween 🕸🧡 (@OctobersLeavess) October 1, 2022

September 30th vs October 1 pic.twitter.com/ZDdk0tjPnt — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) September 30, 2022

Us on September 30 vs. October 1 pic.twitter.com/6wIxnYYsQR — TCM (@tcm) October 1, 2022

Last one. I promise.



September 30/October 1 pic.twitter.com/2rNX7Jncqt — KevINVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHUhrichs (@Kevin_U_87) October 1, 2022

me on september 30 vs me on october 1 pic.twitter.com/Asmr8njPkm — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) September 30, 2022

me n who for halloweenpic.twitter.com/ZfVOc15iaD — for sapphics (@forsapphic) October 1, 2022

happy spooky season pic.twitter.com/GvSiIP6Jr8 — no context our flag means death (@ofmdnocontext) October 1, 2022

Feliz mês do Halloween a todos pic.twitter.com/mPiRQnLJkV — O Gilmar não está pra peixe (@GilHoou) October 1, 2022

Me waking up this glorious Halloween month morning pic.twitter.com/cUhJS53fjo — Lana Del Gay (@McClellandShane) October 1, 2022

sorry if i ghost you, i’m just getting into the halloween spirit — q (@qvrgss) October 1, 2022

happy halloween month to them pic.twitter.com/eDbHt24Rye — alex (@loventhunders) October 1, 2022

september 30 vs. october 1 pic.twitter.com/AGXL6JZSpd — Tango & Cash Money Records (@gheorghetheblog) October 1, 2022

September 30 October 1 pic.twitter.com/auHfxYaf0Q — Manos: The Jaimes of Fate (@JaimeVinings) October 1, 2022

Happy October!

