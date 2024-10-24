LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center on October 20, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5 election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘It’s filled with losers’: Donald Trump allegedly doubled down on heartless insults about America’s fallen soldiers

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 06:30 am

Republicans ought to be up in arms about these alleged comments that former President Donald Trump made about fallen American veterans.

Recommended Videos

According to The Atlantic, four people came forward to explain why Trump cancelled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. Trump cancelled not because of logistical concerns. He was worried that his hair would be disheveled by the rain. These anonymous sources also claimed, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

The damning piece by The Atlantic also details other supposed comments Trump made about deceased American veterans. During Memorial Day in 2017, Trump said, “I don’t get it, what was it for them?” He apparently told this to John Kelly, who is the father of a fallen soldier. Kelly’s son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

A recurring accusation against Trump is that he views those who’ve served the country as “losers.” Schmidt, who interviews Kelly, asked, “He basically said to you that those who died for America on the battlefield were losers and suckers, and he said it more than once?” Kelly confirmed these statements.

Repeated like a broken record

It seemed as if the former President couldn’t fathom the idea of self-sacrifice for a cause beyond money. Both sides of the aisle have to agree that disrespecting the memory of the war dead isn’t acceptable conduct for a president. These are soldiers who died protecting Americans and fought for American interests. If these reports are true, then Trump views soldiers as nothing more than tools for him to use. Trump’s campaign spokesperson dismissed these claims as false.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of making crass comments about soldiers. John Kelly isn’t bringing up anything out of the ordinary—just adding onto what has been reported since 2020. Trump popularly mocked late Senator John McCain’s war injuries. He was also caught on a clip insulting McCain, stating, “I like people that weren’t captured.”

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.