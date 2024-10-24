Republicans ought to be up in arms about these alleged comments that former President Donald Trump made about fallen American veterans.

According to The Atlantic, four people came forward to explain why Trump cancelled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. Trump cancelled not because of logistical concerns. He was worried that his hair would be disheveled by the rain. These anonymous sources also claimed, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

The damning piece by The Atlantic also details other supposed comments Trump made about deceased American veterans. During Memorial Day in 2017, Trump said, “I don’t get it, what was it for them?” He apparently told this to John Kelly, who is the father of a fallen soldier. Kelly’s son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

Q. How can you support Trump after what John Kelly revealed about him?



Bill Ackman: “It's one person stating a series of things."



CNBC host: actually, there are 28 people who worked with Trump in the Oval Office who said similar things about Trump pic.twitter.com/Pu9YemIsUU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 23, 2024

A recurring accusation against Trump is that he views those who’ve served the country as “losers.” Schmidt, who interviews Kelly, asked, “He basically said to you that those who died for America on the battlefield were losers and suckers, and he said it more than once?” Kelly confirmed these statements.

Schmidt: He basically said to you that those who died for America on the battlefield were losers and suckers and he said it more than once?



Kelly: Yes pic.twitter.com/vnHiVtnJFx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2024

Repeated like a broken record

It seemed as if the former President couldn’t fathom the idea of self-sacrifice for a cause beyond money. Both sides of the aisle have to agree that disrespecting the memory of the war dead isn’t acceptable conduct for a president. These are soldiers who died protecting Americans and fought for American interests. If these reports are true, then Trump views soldiers as nothing more than tools for him to use. Trump’s campaign spokesperson dismissed these claims as false.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of making crass comments about soldiers. John Kelly isn’t bringing up anything out of the ordinary—just adding onto what has been reported since 2020. Trump popularly mocked late Senator John McCain’s war injuries. He was also caught on a clip insulting McCain, stating, “I like people that weren’t captured.”

