It’s Doja Cat’s Body, and She’s Gonna Do What She Wants With It

Earlier this week, Doja Cat had a few choice words for her critics after she spoke about getting a breast reduction and liposuction. The rapper, who often uses her social media to troll fans and clap back at haters didn’t hold back after some described what she’d had done incorrectly.

After tweeting about procedures she’d had on Monday (March 20), someone asked if she was okay, and she responded by saying that the surgery included “lipo.” Someone then asked what lipo entailed and was incorrectly told “lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another.”

Doja responded by saying, “No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer.”

In other tweets, she told her followers that she had her breast size reduced to 32C, and that she was “4 days into recovery rn” and that it would take “probably 3 months total” to heal. She also said that she felt “ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.”

No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023

Of course, because she’s a celebrity, many people felt entitled to give their opinion on what she’d had done, which brought some negativity into the situation. When someone asked why people were upset that the 27-year-old had the lipo surgery done, she responded in a now-deleted tweet, “because people need things to be upset about. because people are miserable and need a job.” She followed all of these tweets to reaffirm with fans that she was happy with her breast reduction—the only opinion that really matters.

This isn’t the first time this year she’s been outspoken about people’s unwanted opinions of her. Back in February, there was talk about her being in the Illuminati. In a series of tweets, she said that she liked messing with people. “This illuminati shit is so funny to me I’m gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass shit just to make those people uncomfortable. I’ve fr found a new outlet of joy.” This came two days after she tweeted that when aliens came to Earth, they’d “pick her up” because “im funny and i have a nice clavicle.”

If following her (or reading this article) hasn’t made it clear to you already: Doja doesn’t care, and we love that and hope it never ends!

(featured image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

